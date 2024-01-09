Leading Wall Street analysts see a clear path for the S&P 500 to continue its rally

Leading Wall Street analysts are upgrading their outlook on the S&P 500 and predicting the index will surpass its all-time high by the end of 2023 and the beginning of the new year, despite resisting that mark in recent weeks. Will go. Although the nine-week streak of gains has been broken, the target is close and the ‘blue chip’ will achieve it, as it still has some progress to make after rising 24% in the year ended.

The Goldman Sachs analyst team led by David Kostin estimates campaign results for the final quarter of 2023. Expectations will be exceeded and furthermore, he believes profits will continue to grow in the current year. “We continue to see earnings per share estimates likely to be raised due to strong US growth, low interest rates and a weak dollar,” he said in a commentary published by Bloomberg. This analysis forecasts earnings per share for S&P 500 firms to grow by 5% to $237 in 2024.





From RBC they see earnings per share in line with Goldman Sachs’ estimate of about $234 and slightly above the $232 previously estimated. In this case, analysis from Lori Calvasina, who already correctly predicted last year’s rally, sees 9.6% Likely for the S&P 500 It closed at 4,697 points, higher than Friday’s close. That is, the index will reach 5,150 integer, which is an upward revision compared to its previous forecast.





UBS analysts are also more optimistic, adding that ‘blue chip’ potential has also improved. Since its last closure They see a path of 6.4% annually With references to 5,000 integers. This is because the entity sees a soft landing outlook in the US as strong, apart from four rate cuts this year. Although the Federal Reserve (Fed) has forecast only three, managers anticipate at least one more decline.





The S&P 500 has missed its all-time high of 4,796.56 points due in January 2022 in recent weeks. Although it has come very close to overtaking them, it has not achieved it yet. All these analysts believe that the index will surpass its best mark this year. Although 2024 has started in the red and snapped a nine-week rising streak, there is potential in the stock market.





However, there are also those less optimistic, such as Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson. Although he doesn’t rule out that equities may have a future, he does consider Visibility on the horizon is very low. Everything will depend on when the cuts start and how much they are done and till then there will be volatility and changes in direction in the stock market.





To see the S&P 500 rise markedly, growth would have to be larger than current expectations, even with funding costs at this cycle’s high level. Then, share prices will increase significantly.





The results campaign starts in the US this Friday and the big banks will begin accountability for the last quarter of 2023. balance sheets of companies This will reflect how the economy is digesting higher interest rates and private sector growth potential.