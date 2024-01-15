League Cup calendar: schedules, matchups and when is the final

this thursday Almanac of league cup 2024, where clubs from Liga MX and Major League Soccer (MLS) will face each other again for field pride. The previous edition was marked by the absence of Mexican teams in the finals and the championship of Argentina’s Lionel Messi-led team Inter Miami.

When will Leagues Cup 2024 start?

The international tournament, where 18 Liga MX clubs and 29 MLS teams will compete, will take place will dispute In canadian region And United States of americaTherefore the Argentine star will not be seen in Mexico.

Leagues Cup 2024 will start 26th July with the match between atlanta united And DC. united (6:00 p.m., Central Mexico Time). The duel will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Later on 26th July First entry of one mexican clubSince then pumas-austin fc at Q2 Stadium (7:00 p.m. Central Mexico Time). Apart from this, two more games will also be played on the opening day: lafc vs xolos (9:00 pm) and Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota United (8:00 pm).

The most attractive games of the first phase

Some of the most anticipated duels are tigres vs inter miamiYo (Saturday, August 3, 6:00 p.m.), Rayados vs. Pumas (Saturday, August 3, 8:00 p.m.) and Chivas vs. LA Galaxy (Sunday, August 4, 8:30 p.m.).

Privileges for Mexican clubs

According to League Cup ranking, America, monterey, Shivaj And tigers It will be counted.”local privilege“As determined by the organization in areas of the United States.

AmericaBeing the current champion of Liga MX, automatically qualified for the sixteenth, This team, which is also No. 1 in the rankings, will have home privileges in the state until the semi-finals California” and will debut at San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium on August 9th.

stripedTo get the second best position in the ranking, it will have local privileges texas Till eighth. Shivajfifth in the League Cup standings, will enjoy the same advantage California Till sixteenth.

In form of tigersit will be local texasHowever it will be eliminated when the group stage ends, as it is ranked eighth in the rankings.

When does the final phase start?

The road to the final will start from this sixteenthwhich will start 7 and they’ll end it 9 August, For this eighththey will be played 12 till 13 of the same month, while room these will be 16 And 17, semi-finalsThe days where the four best face each other in the competition will be Twenty And 21st August,

Ultimately, two matches will be played: the Last And this game For him third place, In this duel, not only will the champion be decided, but the third best team in the international competition will also be decided. Saturday 25th August,