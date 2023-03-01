League of Legends 13.4 Patch Notes

Recently, the patches associated with League of Legends bring great changes in the search to constantly improve the gaming experience and version 13.4 is undoubtedly one of them. This one features 28 balance tweaks, as well as all Support gold items, fast clear time, and the ever-present buffs and tweaks to champions.

BALANCE OF CHAMPIONS

As we discussed, in this patch several champions will see changes like Maokai’s power being reduced, Thresh will be hooked to a new skill level order, and Veigar will be getting some increases to the range of his abilities. Here is a list of champions and their main adjustments:

Ahri : Receives increased base health and armor, R cooldown decreased as well.

: Receives increased base health and armor, R cooldown decreased as well. Enlist: Passive ally healing increased. Q AP scaling increased. W AP scaling increased.

Passive ally healing increased. Q AP scaling increased. W AP scaling increased. Amumu: Reduced armor and health growth, as well as W percent health damage.

Reduced armor and health growth, as well as W percent health damage. Anivia: Reduced armor and health growth.

Reduced armor and health growth. Annie: Base health and E damage decreased. R cooldown increased as well

Base health and E damage decreased. R cooldown increased as well Aphelios: Increased the bonus attack speed of his passive.

Increased the bonus attack speed of his passive. Azir: Adjusted mana and W soldier reload time increased along with E and R damage.

Adjusted mana and W soldier reload time increased along with E and R damage. Cho’Gath : Increased his armor growth and reduced the mana cost of his Q and increased base damage. In addition to that, the mana cost of his W was lowered.

: Increased his armor growth and reduced the mana cost of his Q and increased base damage. In addition to that, the mana cost of his W was lowered. Elise: Q base damage and spider base damage decreased.

Q base damage and spider base damage decreased. Jarvan IV: W cooldown increased and shield force attack damage scaling reduced.

W cooldown increased and shield force attack damage scaling reduced. Jax: Increased his base health, health growth, ability power ratio, and damage calculation. R passive on-hit damage, bonus armor, and magic resist decreased at early ranks.

Increased his base health, health growth, ability power ratio, and damage calculation. R passive on-hit damage, bonus armor, and magic resist decreased at early ranks. malphite: W cooldown reduced and W attack armor scaling increased.

W cooldown reduced and W attack armor scaling increased. maokai: Q damage and E cooldown increased, as well as health slow rate. They have also reduced base damage, ability power ratio, and ability power slow rate.

Q damage and E cooldown increased, as well as health slow rate. They have also reduced base damage, ability power ratio, and ability power slow rate. Oriana: His base armor increased and the mana cost of his W decreased.

His base armor increased and the mana cost of his W decreased. Riven: Passive’s bonus attack damage scaling has been increased and now deals 50% bonus damage to towers.

Passive’s bonus attack damage scaling has been increased and now deals 50% bonus damage to towers. Samira: His passive’s movement speed at early ranks has been reduced as has the lifesteal effectiveness of his R.

His passive’s movement speed at early ranks has been reduced as has the lifesteal effectiveness of his R. Senna: His attack rate and R damage increased and his cooldown decreased

His attack rate and R damage increased and his cooldown decreased thresh: Q’s damage has been increased and its cooldown has been decreased in the later ranks. In addition to this, the cooldown of his W has been adjusted and the strength of the shield has been reduced.

Q’s damage has been increased and its cooldown has been decreased in the later ranks. In addition to this, the cooldown of his W has been adjusted and the strength of the shield has been reduced. Udyr: Health growth, base armor, Q on-hit damage, and R slow increased.

Health growth, base armor, Q on-hit damage, and R slow increased. Veigar: Q range and W range increased.

Q range and W range increased. Viego: His Q’s passive damage can now critically hit, plus his R’s Attack Damage scaling has been increased.

ADJUSTMENTS ON SUPPORT OBJECTS

The goal for these support changes is to balance the power of the two classes (along with 13.3 champion-specific buffs) by better timing when supports get their ward buffs and improving the balance between ward regens health and spellcasting in lane.

The objects that present changes are the following:

RELIC SHIELD Base Health Regen from 25% ⇒ 50%

TARGON’S BUCKLER Base Health Regeneration: 50% ⇒ 75%

SPECTRAL SICKLE Charge generation time: 10 seconds ⇒ 12 seconds

SHADOW CRESCENT Charge generation time: 10 seconds ⇒ 12 seconds

SPELLTHIEF’S EDGE Bonus mana regeneration: 50% ⇒ 25% & Charge generation time: 10 seconds ⇒ 12 seconds

FROST FANG Bonus Mana Regeneration: 75% ⇒ 50% & Charge Generation Time: 10 seconds ⇒ 12 seconds

SHARD OF TRUE ICE Bonus Mana Regen: 115% ⇒ 100%

SHOULDER PADS OF STEEL: Base Health Regen: 25% ⇒ 50%

RUNIC STEEL SHOULDER PADS: Base Health Regen: 50% ⇒ 75%

NEW FEATURES IN THE CHAT

On the other hand, for a better experience for players, the new /auto-silence and /deafen commands have been enabled. The /muteself command will prevent you from using text chat and will notify other players that you have muted and the /deafen command will prevent you from using text chat and will prevent you from seeing other players’ chat as well as notifying other players that you have silenced

Another novelty is the group chat, a new channel that allows you to chat only with the members of your preset group. Chat channels indicate who will see the messages you send, which was previously limited to team chat and all-game chat. To quickly access the party chat, you can use the /party, /pt or /p commands. Incoming group chat messages will be indicated by [Party] before the message. Party chat will be the default option for new players.

UPCOMING SKINS AND CHROMAS

This patch released the following skins and chromas that are out of this world! Among them are AstroFizz and AstroKennen, AstroIvern, AstroSinged and AstroXerath.

In addition to their respective chromas:

More information | https://www.leagueoflegends.com/es-mx/latest-news/