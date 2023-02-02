League of Legends Aurelion Sol ult spawns Lee Sin, because why not?

Yes, you read that right folks, after the League of Legends Aurelion Sol rework, players can now spawn a Lee Sin if they have equipped the proper skin. I too thought this was a joke at first glance, but it’s actually an amazing Easter egg that will make avid MOBA fans crack a smile.

As dedicated LoL players know, Riot is very careful when it comes to bringing its different universes together in the game. Characters donning the Wild West-themed High Noon skins will challenge each other to a good showdown in the middle of the non-existent tumbleweed, and the adorable Star Guardians will greet their teammates with smiles.

With the new work of Aurelion Sol, Riot has added a new interaction between Storm Dragon Aurelion Sol and Storm Dragon Lee Sin, but it’s not just a casual conversation or cutting word exchange, it’s probably one of the best additions to the game I’ve ever had. done. seen in a long time.

Upon casting Aurelion Sol’s new ult, Falling Star / The Skies Descend, there is a 1% chance for Storm Dragon Lee Sin to appear in the sky, crash into the space pup’s enemies and take out anyone unlucky to be within range.

As seen in the SkinSpotlights video below, if it doesn’t hit anyone, it hits the ground hard, splashing around in a tangled set of limbs before disappearing into the dirt. Oh.

As a secret fan of Aurelion Sol (love him, but can’t play halfway) I absolutely obsessed with this fun little addition. Since one of his best voice lines is “I’m going to throw you a star now, good luck,” this playful little Easter egg perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the daring Star Forger, giving him more personality than before: and he had bags of that.

I don’t have the Storm Dragon skin, but I may add it to my collection, yet another reason for me. not to check how much I have spent on League of Legends. However, the last of the current League of Legends Prime Gaming rewards is worth collecting; after all, you may get lucky and pick up the mask.

