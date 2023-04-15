League of Legends | CBLOL 2023: LOUD vs. paIN Gaming, where to watch the Grand Final of the Opening of the Brazilian league | DEPOR-PLAY

The competitive calendar of League of Legends It is at its most interesting. The national leagues have closed the Opening stage and now it is time to see the great regional finals. On April 14, the Latin American League crowned Movistar R7 as the champion of the first split and took the place for MSI 2023.

For April 15, the Grand Final of CBLOL, the Brazilian league, has been scheduled. LOUD have not only proven to be one of the most relevant clubs in the VALORANT scene, they are now going for the LoL title in the region.

Curiously, the same situation has occurred in Brazil as in Latin America: the semifinal series will be repeated in the final. LOUD beat paIN Gaming three to one and the latter had to play in the lower bracket against Los Grandes to qualify for the final and have a rematch.





Direct Elimination Tournament semifinals Final pain Gaming (1) vs LOUD LOUD (3) pain Gaming (3) vs pain Gaming The Greats (2)

Where to watch the CBLOL Grand Finale

You will be able to follow the tournament through the official CBLOL Twitch and YouTube channels. The appointment has been scheduled for April 15. We share the links below so you can enjoy the tournament in real time.

Movistar R7 vs. Six Karma: this was the final of the LLA

First game: Movistar R7 would take the initiative of the first match with an early kill in the middle line with the duo that would stand out in the rest of the series: “Oddie” and “Mireu”. However, Six Karma would rely on the bot lane to reverse the game. The match went all the way to minute 2, where Six K already had an 11 thousand gold lead and had secured three dragon bonuses.

Second game: in this game, we saw that Six Karma was a tough opponent for R7. Let’s remember that 6K had beaten R7 in the first semifinal by three to two and would not lose this Grand Final without a fight. The second game extended until minute 38 in a crucial play where 6K forced a fight in the dragon and ended up losing three of its members. Little could do before the ‘push’ of R7.

The next two points were split evenly and we would go until the fifth and final game of the series. Fifth game: Being the last opportunity to lift the cup, both would meet until minute 8, in which the first battle between teams would take place with the result of a murder for each team.

R7 secured the bonus from Baron Nashor after a chaotic fight in the river, which defined the series in favor of the rainbow. In this way, ‘Oddie’ and company raise one more cup for the club and will represent Latin America at MSI 2023, the League of Legends mid-year tournament.

From May 2 to 21, the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational will take place. There, the champions of the big leagues will face each other, there are already certain teams classified as G2 Esports, T1, Golden Guardians, among others.

Listen Dale Play on Spotify. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.