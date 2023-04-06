League of Legends changes the surrender method and allows Surrender with 4 votes at minute 15 in qualifiers

Riot Games keeps making constant changes to the League or Legends game system, to maintain the satisfaction of its players. These changes are usually related to the internal system of the game, like the one they made in 2023 by separating the qualifiers into two seasons, or in the user experience, like what they planned to do in 2021 with the removal of text chat and not it materialized. Now, the change that is imminent, it has to do with the option to surrender, and it has divided the community.

In League of Legends, the option to surrender or Surrender was set to activate 20 minutes into the game, and was accepted with four votes in favor by the team. Over time, Riot added earlier Surrender options with the option to surrender at minute 15 if the whole team was in favor. However, the company decided to remove this requirement, and as of April 8, remove early surrenders to allow players to surrender from the 15th minute with four upvotes and one downvote (or 70% upvotes), which decreases the time in games destined to lose. In this way, the classic surrender will start from minute 15 instead of 20′ as it used to be before.

This change is simple, but it has big consequences on the length of the games, and it is something that divides the opinion of the players. On the one hand, the players in favor appreciate a change that allows more games to be played and reduces frustrating game time, since some are just looking to have fun instead of seeking mental exhaustion; on the other hand, there are players who are against this change, who find this a detrimental change that ruins late game champions, and decreases the possibility of coming back from games due to players who prefer to give up early.

Opinions are totally divided, some like it, others don’t.

The change, which according to Riot has already been tested, will allow more games to be created in exchange for eliminating player frustration, and will be implemented in patch 13.7. For now, it remains to wait on all servers if it really works, or the anecdotes of players who carry the team on their shoulders and lose due to a sudden ff will increase.

