League of Legends | Claro Gaming Stars League defines the two finalists of the Opening: Incubus vs. Spectacled Bears | eSports | video games | Peru | DEPOR-PLAY

Claro Gaming Stars Leaguethe Peruvian league of League of Legends, is about to close the Opening. The top two teams from the regular season will go head-to-head in the Grand Final. Spectacled Bears came close to elimination but managed to overcome the difficult challenge of defeating Vipers.

The ‘Víboras’ were the great surprise of the Apertura, after being in seventh place in the table and qualifying for the playoffs in the lower bracket, where the losing team is immediately eliminated.

Despite this, Vipers managed to beat all their rivals (Diamond Doves and Universitario eSports) and was one step away from getting into the Grand Final. On March 25, he faced Spectacled Bears, the second in the table.

The ‘Bears’ prevailed in the series with three victories against only one of their rival and now they will have the opportunity to take revenge against Incubus. Let’s remember that both clubs already faced that one in round 4 of the playoffs.

There, Incubus prevailed by three to one and qualified directly to the final. You can follow the final match through the official Twitch and YouTube channels of the Professional Video Game League (LVP).

Claro Gaming Stars League Opening Grand Final

Incubus vs. Spectacled Bears – 7:00 p.m., March 30.

“WE HAVE END! The bears were the only ones capable of stopping the poisoning that the vipers brought, they were unstoppable… Now, they will have to face the demons of the south in search of rising to maximum glory in the #StarsLeague”, details the LVP about the classification of Spectacled Bears.

