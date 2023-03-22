League of Legends | Claro Gaming Stars League: Incubus is the first finalist of the Opening | eSports | Peru | DEPOR-PLAY

The excitement continues on Claro Gaming Stars Leaguethe official league of League of Legends in Peru, where the teams fight for the Apertura title. In an electrifying round 4, Incubus became the first runner-up after beating the Spectacled Bears 3-1.

Now, the ‘Bears’ fall to the “lower bracket” or lower bracket of the playoffs and wait for their next rival, which will be defined in the confrontation between Universitario Esports and Vipers.

This clash is scheduled for March 23 at 7 p.m. and promises to be an intense battle.

Match of March 23, 2023

  • University eSports vs. Vipers – 7:00 p.m.

The format from round 4 has changed to the best of five games or Bo5, where the one who goes to the next round after one of them scores three points is defined.

Claro Gaming Stars League has become one of the most important esports competitions in Peru, and no wonder. The teams have shown a high level of play and a great performance in each of the games.

You can follow the tournament through the official Twitch and YouTube channels of the Professional Video Game League. We share the links below.

