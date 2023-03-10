League of Legends | Claro Gaming Stars League LIVE: Vipers vs. Diamond Doves, where to watch the playoffs | Twitch | YouTube | DEPOR-PLAY

Peru also has a professional league of League of Legends: Claro Gaming Stars League. The competition has already closed the regular stage, where the best six were placed in the knockout brackets. On March 10, this stage in the league begins with an important match.

Diamond Doves and Vipers will meet to define the team that is eliminated from the league. Being two teams with the worst performance in the Apertura, the winner will go to the lower bracket or loser’s bracket to face Antares Esports.

Once a team enters the lower bracket they will be eliminated if they lose their series. Let’s remember that Universitario and Antares Esports fell to the bottom of the keys after failing to overcome their series with Red Eye and Mad Kings respectively.

The match scheduled for today, March 10, will begin at 7 p.m. and will be in the Bo3 format or better than three games.

“Today the snakes are measured against the doves in a duel to the death to stay alive, ironic, right? The winner will face @_AntaresEsports in the second Bo3 of the night”, announces the tournament through social networks.

Where to watch the Claro Gaming Stars League playoffs

Follow the Peruvian League of Legends tournament through the official Twitch and YouTube channel of the Professional Video Game League. You will find there the narration in Spanish and all the statistics in real time.

