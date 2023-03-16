League of Legends | Claro Gaming Stars League LIVE: where to watch the Super Week of playoffs | RiotGames | eSports | Twitch | YouTube | DEPOR-PLAY

Claro Gaming Stars Leaguethe official league of League of Legends of Peru, will resume actions on Thursday, March 16. Two matches have been scheduled and promise thrills and action for MOBA fans.

The best local teams enter the playoffs to define the Apertura champion. Here’s everything you need to know about the teams competing today and how you can watch the games live.

The first game scheduled for today, March 16, is between the Vipers and Diamond Doves teams. As it is a lower bracket match, the loser will be eliminated from the competition.

Vipers had a very good start to the season but could not keep up the pace and fell to 7th in the table. Diamond Doves eventually tied the ‘Vipers’ with five points and got into the playoffs.

The other scheduled match will be between Antares Esports and the winner of the previous match. That’s right, the loser of the last series is eliminated and the winner will have a double date.

Calro Gaming Stars League Super Week Matches

Vipers vs. Diamond Doves – 7:00 p.m.

Antares Esports vs. TBD – 10:00 pm

The format will be the best of three games or Bo3. Whoever wins two games will advance to the next round of the playoffs. Only from round 4 of the playoffs will it be played in the Bo5 format.

You can follow the tournament through the official Twitch and YouTube channels of the Professional Video Game League. We share the links below.

