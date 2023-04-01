League of Legends | Claro Gaming Stars League: Spectacled Bears lift the Cup of the League Opening | eSports | Peru | DEPOR-PLAY

Riot Games modified the entire tournament schedule of League of Legends so that the regional leagues would end before the big continental leagues. For this reason, only three months of the year have passed and we already have the first champion of Claro Gaming Stars Leaguethe Peruvian league.

Incubus and Spectacled Bears were the best performing clubs during the regular season, placing first and second respectively. For this reason, they had priority in the draw for playoffs or playoffs.

Incubus beat Red Eye 2-0 at the start of the playoffs, while the ‘Bears’ did their homework against Mad Kings. They would face each other in round 4, where the ‘Demons’ prevailed three to one in the Bo5 series.

Following this mid-playoff victory, Incubus was already building favoritism to win the title. However, the Spectacled Bears managed to defeat Stars League’s big surprise Vipers in the semi-final and had a chance to exact revenge against their seasonal rival in the Grand Final.

Summary of the final series

Incubus began by winning the series with a snowball that he dragged from the start of the game. Despite Shall being overrun early in the game and failing to complete his initial jungle clearing, he secured first dragon, Shout Herald, and first blood in the top lane.

Spectacled Bears would stick to the strategy in the second match: aggressive jungle play and looking for ganks online early. With two early kills, the ‘Bears’ began to dominate the second game that only lasted 25 minutes.

After winning the third game, Spectacled Bears reached the fourth set with great confidence, where they would put an end to the Grand Final. Despite the fact that Incubus managed to extend the game until minute 43, the ‘Bears’ closed the series by taking Baron Nashor’s bonus and destroying the enemy nexus.

Listen Dale Play on Spotify. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.