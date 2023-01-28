League of Legends | Claro Gaming Stars League: Week 2 Date 1 Results | RiotGames | eSports | video games | DEPOR-PLAY

The national tournament of League of Legends it is in the middle of week 2. The points of this date have been distributed among the four teams and the table has moved little. Saturday the 28th will continue Claro Gaming Stars League.

Antares Esports managed to beat Cremas Esports in the first match, which was extremely even. Antares closed out the match with 16 kills and three dragons, while Cremas got 13 kills and two dragons.

In the second match, Cremas Esports took the point after a 27-minute match in which they took advantage of the ‘snowball’ generated at the start of the game. It was a meeting with fewer total murders (13), of which the vast majority were from Cremas.

The second match of the date was between Viper and Diamond Doves. The Vipers cling to the top of the table with one win and one loss. Currently, he has four points, after losing the first match against the pigeons and winning the next match.

On Saturday, January 28, the league will return with two other important matches. Red Eye is looking to get out of the bottom of the table, while Incubus doesn’t want to miss a beat and get away from Diamond Doves and Cremas Esports.

Saturday January 28

Red Eye vs. incubus

Spectacled Bears vs. mad kings

Follow the Peruvian League of Legends tournament through the official Twitch and YouTube channel of the Professional Video Game League. You will find there the narration in Spanish and all the statistics in real time.

