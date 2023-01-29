League of Legends | Claro Gaming Stars League: Week 2 Date 2 Matches | Red Eye vs. Incubus | eSports | video games | DEPOR-PLAY

Claro Gaming Stars Leaguethe Peruvian league of League of Legends, will close on January 28 the second week of the Opening. In total there are eight teams that will fight for the title; It will be seven weeks in the league to qualify for the playoffs.

In the last day of week 2, we saw that the four participating teams shared the points. Cremas Esports drew with Antares Esports, while Vipers remains at the top of the table after falling 1-1 with Diamond Doves.

An important game has been scheduled for the second day that could move the top of the table. Mad Kings will face Spectacled Bears. The Kings have three points in the table and they need to add to tie the Vipers.

The bears, on the other hand, are looking to get out from the bottom of the table and into the league fight. Red Eye is last because it is the only team that has not scored points. Incubus, meanwhile, reaches this stage of the tournament in the same position as Spectacled Bears, with only one point.

Saturday January 28

Red Eye vs. incubus

Spectacled Bears vs. mad kings

Follow the Peruvian League of Legends tournament through the official Twitch and YouTube channel of the Professional Video Game League. You will find there the narration in Spanish and all the statistics in real time.

The predictions for this day lean towards Incubus. Both Polaroid and Thunder are confident that they will dominate the two matches against Red Eye. We share the predictions of the casters below.

