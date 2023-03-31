League of Legends’ EMEA Masters and KitKat will continue to work together

The League of Legends EMEA Championship has had a host of long-standing partners, and one that has been linked to the esports league for a number of years is Nestle’s KitKat. The chocolate brand has been a major partner to the league and its EMEA Masters event for a while, and 2023 will be no different.

Riot Games has announced that it has also extended its partnership with Nestlé to 2023, meaning KitKat will continue to operate as the primary partner for the EMEA Masters Spring and Summer tournaments.

“We are delighted to welcome KitKat back as our lead partner for EMEA Masters 2023,” says Eva Suarez, Head of ESports Partnerships EMEA at Riot Games. “As one of our longest-standing partners in EMEA, KitKat has allowed us to unlock some amazing experiences for fans across EMEA. It continues to be a pleasure to partner with a team that is clearly invested in supporting esports fans.”

This will mean that the Have a Break segments of EMEA Masters’ broadcasts will return by 2023, and you’ll see KitKat branding throughout the Summoner’s Rift during tournaments, with the first one scheduled to begin next week (April 4-29).