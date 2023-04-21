League of Legends: Everything you need to know ahead of MSI 2023 – Draw, teams, disaffected champions, format and more

The League of Legends ecosystem will soon welcome MSI 2023, a tournament that brings together the champions of each region. More info, here!

Like every half year Riot Games organize the Mid-Season Invitationalan important competition of international caliber where 13 of the best teams League of Legends in the world they will be summoned to face each other face to face. in what will be MSI 2023the city of London will be based in the Copper Box Arena.

For his part, M: YES has the distinction of being a tournament between champions of the main regional leagues of Lol as the LCK of South Korea, LPL of China, L.J.L. of Japan, LCS of North America, LEC of Europe, PCS for asia pacific, VCS of Vietnam, CBLOL of Brazil and, of course, our ALL of Latin America.

As a complement the 4 main leagues in the world, LCK, LPL, LCS and LEC have an exclusive benefit that consists of the fact that finalists or second place of their respective championships are also awarded a place for the MSI 2023.

Now the Mid-Season Invitational will take place on the day May 2 to 21. The format chosen by Riot Games It is an initial phase of play-in scheduled to best of 3 games (Bo3), except for the end of bottom boxwhich will be defined at best of 5 (Bo5). The main idea is that they arise 3 classified to the Playoffsthe final instance of the tournament.

For now, we already know 11 of the 13 organizations who will travel next month to London and they are the following: Gen.G, T1, JD Gaming, Cloud9 will start directly from Playoffs while Bilibili Gaming, DetonatioN, Golden Guardians, LOUD, PSG Talon, Rainbow7 they must play the play-in.

In turn, it is important to clarify that G2 Esports has a secure place in MSI 2023it only remains to define the last instances of the LEC Spring 2023 of Europe in order to know if the German team will play from the play-in or from Playoffs. Besides, Europe will have a second place and VCS Dawn of Vietnam is the owner of the last slot available.

Through a post made on social media Riot Games confirmed that the raffle of play-in from MSI will be next sunday april 23 and, although they did not define a schedule, it will be after the closing of LEC Spring 2023 and VCS Dawn, which will be played that same afternoon. As extra information, Yummy and thousand They may not be chosen during the championship.

editing 2022 of M: YES had to Royal Never Give Up as champion, after what was a victory for 3 to 2 in the Grand Finale vs. T1 of South Korea; On that occasion and as usual, the prize pool oscillates between $250,000 dollarsalthough Riot Games did not ratify the amount for this year’s competition. Regarding our region, this will be the second participation of rainbow7 in M: YESgiven that he had the privilege of participating in 2018. Who is your candidate to carry the trophy of League of Legends?

