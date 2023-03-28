League of Legends free champion rotation for the week of March 28

March 28, 2023, 09:34 – An earlier version of this article was published in March 2023 – Updated March 28, 2023, 12:18

new week, free champion rotation for the new LoL. As happens every Tuesday, the most famous MOBA in the world comes to bring us some of its heroes so that you can play them completely free for the next 7 days. Since today is Tuesday, touch the chosen champions.

The Riot Games title already has an impressive roster of 163 playable characters, a not inconsiderable number. With so much to choose from, it is not feasible to get all of them blindly and without knowing what it has to contribute, and that is why its creators give us free trials every week.

Next you have all the characters that you can play without spending a single penny during this week:

akali

Ashe

Aurelion Sol

Cassiopeia

irelia

Kha’Zix

Kled

Lucian

maokai

Nasus

Poppy

seraphine

Shaco

sona

Soraka

Saw

Note that there is no hour limit o matches for these playtests: your only restrictions come from when the next rotation is released and the fact that you can’t test these characters in competitive matches. Beyond that, you can play them all you want.





As usual, don’t forget the date on which this rotation will be renewed. If this week’s champions don’t interest you, the next one Tuesday the 21st You will have a new list of 16 characters from the extremely popular Riot Games game that you can play completely free.

