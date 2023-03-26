League of Legends free champions in the week of February 14

February 15, 2023, 09:45 – Updated February 21, 2023, 14:29

Like every week, LoL brings us its free champion rotation so we can test them. This time, we’re going to see a very mixed roster, with some of the most popular characters in the game sharing space with those who are a bit more niche.

Counting on 162 champions (which is said quickly), Riot Games offers us 16 completely free every week. You don’t need to pay or do anything to try them, simply, if you don’t have them, you can select them and play them as if they were yours.

In this rotation, we see big fandom favorites such as Ahri, Jinx, Kassadin or Mordekaiser; but also some more niche characters, like Urgot, Galio or Ivern. Overall, it’s a pretty balanced pick that can be your excuse to try out less-used champions.

Ahri

amumu

Bard

Gallium

gangplank

winter

jinx

Kai’Sa

Kassadin

maokai

Mordekaiser

Nidalee

Rakan

Urgot

Veigar

volibear

Keep in mind that this rotation does not have any kind of usage limit beyond time. during this week and until next February 21, you will be able to use these characters without any other limit. Who knows, one might win you over and become your new main!