League of Legends free champions in the week of January 31

A new week is here, and you know what that means: new free LoL champion rotation. Of the 162 characters that the game has, 16 of them will be free for the next 7 days so that you can try them, a golden opportunity to see if any of them convinces you before buying it.

Like every week, Riot Games has updated the leading MOBA to bring us a new selection of playable heroes. without going through the box, and without limit of time of use. Here is the list of characters that you can try completely free throughout this week.

In this selection we see Yuumi, a character that lately has given a lot of talk in the community for being one of the most accessible for newbies, but that also ends up embittering games for experienced players. Of course, do not pull your hair out, because now, luckily, she is the protagonist of a great rework.

Braum

camille

corky

draven

Fiora

garen

heimerdinger

Jarvan IV

kayn

LeBlanc

Lee shin

Nunu and Willump

samira

Tryndamere

Vex

Yuumi

As always, remember that this selection of 16 champions will only be available for free until next Tuesday. you have 7 days to play them without limits and have a great time with them, so try them without hurry! In the meantime, I recommend you take a look at this week’s LoL store offers.