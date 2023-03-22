League of Legends in Latin America presents the North Regional League and the South Regional League; local tournaments disappear

Professional Video Game League (LVP) unveiled its two new competitions for the competitive scene of League of Legends in Latin America: North Regional League and South Regional League.

so the Regional League North and Regional League South They will come to replace the local tournaments as they were handled until 2023, also affecting the selective ones for a place in the LLA.

It will be in the second half of 2023 when the best League of Legends teams from each region meet in the new competitions, developed by LVP and in conjunction with Riot Games.

The regional ones will begin in the middle of the year, on May 11 in the South and on May 13 in the North; just a few weeks after the end of all the local opening competitions.

League of Legends leagues (LVP)

How will the League of Legends Regional League North and Regional League South be structured?

The North Regional League and South Regional League of League of Legends They will be made up of 10 local tournament organizations and bids.

The Northern Regional League League of Legends will feature the following teams:

The champions of the Apertura 2023 of the Division of Honor (Mexico)

TIGO Elements League (Central America and Caribbean)

Fiber Movistar Golden League (Colombia)

Volcano Discover League (Ecuador)

6 teams through applications

The South Regional League It will have the following equipment:

The champions of the Stars League (Peru)

Master Flow League Champions (Argentina)

Burger King Honor League Champions (Chile)

7 nominating organizations

The selection process was only open to organizations that were part of the national leagues in the Opening 2023. The results will be given during the month of April.

Why was the structure of the competitive League of Legends in Latin America changed?

According to the LVPthe objective of the Regional Leagues of League of Legends It is to improve the competitive level of the region, give greater stability to the ecosystem, generate new stories between teams and communities.

It is about strengthening everything achieved by League of Legends in the region, in addition to giving a boost to the professional scene so that it does not remain stagnant.

For this reason, each season, the champions of The Northern Regional League and The South Regional League They will meet to meet the team that will fight for the place in the LLA.

This will have a more balanced and more attractive scene, both for fans and for those outside the same competition.