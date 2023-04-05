League of Legends | Latin American League: Josedeodo questions his continuity after the elimination of Estral Esports | Argentinian | DEPOR-PLAY

At the moment, the playoffs of the Opening of the Latin American League of League of Legends. The semifinals closed with surprising results. Estral Esports was the team with the best results during the regular season; however, they fell to the lower bracket only at the start of the playoffs after failing to get past Six Karma.

This last mentioned club has become the great surprise of the LLA, since it has surpassed Estral and Rainbow7 to get into the Grand Final of the Opening of the Latin American League against R7, the rainbow of Mexico.

Josedeodo questions his continuity in Estral Esports

Who was considered the best player of 2020 in the League and a great promise of eSports in the region, now questions his participation in the next split. Let’s remember that in 2021, the player made the leap to North America to defend the FlyQuest shirt, but after not achieving the results required by the club, he returned to the LLA to join the ranks of Estral Esports.

In conversation with the media ESPN, the Argentine player commented that he does not know if he will continue in Estral Esports. “I don’t know if I’m going to compete next split, I think I’m too overloaded”, he commented.

“Obviously, when it’s hot, everyone can say what they want, but I had already thought about it a lot and I feel that it’s the best for me. Today, honestly, I don’t know what will happen, but I do need a break mentally or capable in the same offseason”, he added for the medium mentioned.

It is not a bad result for the club and it still has a whole year ahead to qualify for the League of Legends World Cup. Let’s remember that the Apertura champion will play the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational, while the Clausura champion will represent us at Worlds 2023.

