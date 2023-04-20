League of Legends: LLA introduced Leviathan after the expulsion of The Kings and canceled the 2023 Promo/Relegation

LLA, the parent League of Legends competition in LATAM, shared resounding news about the future of the region. More info, here!

Attention fans of League of Legends in LATAM! Through an official statement, the Latin American League of Lol or better known by its acronym ALLestablished that Leviathan will be part of Closing 2023 instead of The Kingsa Mexican team that was removed from the competition due to irregularities in the terms required by Riot. Besides, the Promotion/Relegation 2023 will not be disputed.

For those who do not know the assembly of competitions of Lol in LATAMthe Promotion/Relegation It is a dispute between the worst teams in the ALL against the aspirants to climb to the highest division of League of Legends in our region. Now, given the surprising decision of Riot Games in it The Kings casethe edition of 2023 of Q/A will not take place although it will return in 2024.

See more Community, after the departure of TK, we must cancel the P/R event and donate 50k USD to the winning team of the final between North and South of LVP. We are looking to stabilize the competition after the departure of The Kings while continuing to support the Regional Leagues. The P/R event returns in 2024. pic.twitter.com/7PeE94DrvU— LLA (@LLA) April 20, 2023

As they well explain in their statement via Twitter, ALL will add the amount of $50,000 dollars to the definitions of the Regional North and South of the LVP. On the other hand, the league expressed the reasons behind the expulsion of The Kings: “After extensive investigation and have delivered specific compliance times, we have determined that The Kings has failed to meet commitments acquired in its participation in the LLA and maintains debts towards the members of its organization, involving players and coaches“.

To complement the changes, ALL officially presented to the organization that will take the space released for the Closure 2023: the dragons of Leviathan. The team commanded by Fernando Diez He agreed to take action on the matter and part of this commitment will consist of taking charge of the debts he left The Kings towards his now ex-roster.

To end, LL Closure 2023 it will arrive halfway through the year and Leviathan will add to isurus as the 2 teams that will represent Argentina at the highest level of League of Legends of our region. What do you think of the decision made by Riot Games and ALL?

Share it with whoever you want