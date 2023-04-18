League of Legends: LVP and Flow join forces again for what will be the brand new South Regional League 2023

Through social networks, LVP and Flow made their partnership official for the League of Legends Southern Regional League 2023. More info, here!

After what was the coronation of pampas in the Master Flow Leagueboth the Professional Video Game League as their sponsor major, Flowdecided to take the skills of League of Legends with the initiative of the South and North Regional League 2023.

As established, the new competition will replace the master league within the circuit of tournaments that the company organizes in Lol on our continent. For now, it is known that the new dispute of the South the day will begin Thursday May 11 with 10 teams participants, of whom we already know their top 3 classified.

Through the official statement published LVP in March 2023the Regional League South will receive the champion stars league of Peru, Spectacled Bears; to the winner of the League of Honor, Eclipse Gaming; and the first place of the Master Flow League, pampas and finally they will complete the grid a total of 7 organizations via application.

In turn, from the middle of 2023 We will also have the presence of a North Regionala dispute that will begin on may 13th with the confirmed presence of 4 teams. On one hand we have Peek Gamingas winner of Honor Division; Saprissa Esportswinners in Elements League Opening; Firechampions in golden league; and waia sniktthe first place of the Volcano League. For more details on the presentation of the regionalWe invite you to review our special note.

However, this new joint project will mark a new step in the partnership between LVP and Flowwho have already worked together on other ideas related to the esports like the one mentioned Master Flow League of League of Legends either Unity League Flowtournament specialized in Counter Strike.

To finish, the Regional North and South will serve as the last step prior to the Latin American League of Lolbetter known as ALL. For now we will only have to wait for the official word of the South Regionalin order to learn more about what will follow in the competitive calendar of Lol in Latin America by the hand of the Professional Video Game League.

Share it with whoever you want