League of Legends: matches of day 1 of week 6 of the Latin American League | Six Karma vs. Infinity | eSports | video games | RiotGames | DEPOR-PLAY

The Latin American League of League of Legends begins the penultimate week of the regular stage of the Apertura. The four pending dates will be crucial to know the six teams that will qualify for the playoffs or the playoffs. For now, there are only two that have already scored enough points to secure their places: Estral Esports and Isurus.

Precisely, Estral Esports has the opportunity to get away from the ‘Argentine shark’ on day 1 of week 6 that begins on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. The league leader will face The Kings in a series of three games at 7 pm.

The other meeting scheduled for the date will be between Six Karma vs. infinity. Both are tied in the middle of the table with eight points accumulated, so the loser will have to look to win the rest of the games in week 7 to qualify.

Matches of day 1 of week 6 of the Latin American League

Six Karma vs. Infinity – 5:00 p.m.

The Kings vs. Estral Esports – 7:00 pm

On March 1, the league will resume with another two games. Tema Aze, who is at the bottom of the table, will face All Knights, another team that is close to elimination. Movistar R7 will face to face with Isurus to seek to cut distance in the table.

You will be able to follow all the games of the event through the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the Latin American League. In the following links you will find the transmission in Spanish.

On March 8 the regular stage of the Apertura will end. The best six will enter the knockout brackets in a staggered manner depending on their position in the table.

Listen Dale Play on Spotify. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.