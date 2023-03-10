League of Legends, meet the most difficult challenge in the game

The strategy to lose in the shortest possible time is well known by the community. It consists of “intear”, that is, sacrificing your character in the game in a very particular way.

March 9, 2023 4:17 p.m.

Competition is evident in League of Legendswith most players setting goals in ranked matches, and some of them even aspiring to be professional players.

Although this is built into the title itself, there are other ways to challenge, one of which is through the amazing world of “speedrun“.

For those unfamiliar with the term, “speedruns” refers to completing a specific challenge in the least possible time.

What is the challenge?

In League of Legends there are a dozen speedrun categories, some of which include getting 100 minions, kill the dragon or win in a certain period of time. These challenges are completed by playing against bots, and the difficulty lies in designing optimized strategies.

But the strangest “speedrun” in League of Legends is losing a game. Although it may seem easy, you must start a solo confrontation against bots and have them drop your nexus in the shortest possible time. The game’s AI isn’t particularly smart, so you have to employ numerous tricks to turn your opponents into a team capable of tearing down towers at lightning speeds. It is a true creativity challenge that few players have managed to overcome.

The rules are simple: you must be alone in the team and face as many bots as you want on the difficulty you prefer. The current record is held by bienenkilleran unknown player, who managed to lose in 8 minutes and 2 seconds during Season 13.

In addition, he also has the absolute record, obtained in March 2021, with 7 minutes and 49 seconds. Please note that League of Legends is constantly changing, so the fastest times vary from year to year.

The strategy to lose in the shortest possible time is well known by the community. Consists in “intear“, that is, sacrificing your character in the game in a very particular way. The record was achieved by using Amumu in the bot lane. Once there, you must position yourself between the inhibitor tower and the second tower of the lane, accumulating a great number of subjects.

By choosing to amumutheir ability “Tantrum” reduces basic attack damage from minions. Try to manipulate your own minions so they take as long as possible to catch up with enemy waves, so that the enemy team has as much minion advantage as possible.

In short, the “speedrun” of losing a game in League of Legends It is a real challenge, which requires skill, creativity and patience.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: Spotify is preparing to jump on the artificial intelligence trend