League of Legends: MSI 2023, International Mid-Year Tournament, Unveils Its New Format | Format Explanation | DEPOR-PLAY

The champions of the different competitive leagues of League of Legends All over the world, they are already beginning their preparation stage for the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational. Movistar R7 managed to beat Six Karma in a tight series that lasted until the fifth game and will represent us in this important international tournament.

Few expected the competition to change its format just days after it started, but the change is going for the better. We will have shows from May 2 to May 21, almost without interruptions.

In total there are 13 teams that will face each other in double elimination battles. This is due to the fact that we have more classified clubs than in previous years.

LCK (South Korea), LPL (China), LEC (Europe) and LCS (North America) send two teams each, while LLA (Latin America), CBLOL (Brazil), PCS (Asia-Pacific), VCS ( Vietnam) and LJL (Japan) will only have one representative each.

The competition will begin with the Play-ins, scheduled from May 2 to 7. Those leagues that only have one participant and the second places in the LEC, LCS and LPL will face each other in knockout brackets from which only three will qualify for the next stage.

These three will join the highest level squad that will directly enter the playoffs or key phase. This new stage will take place from May 9 to 21.

Remember to follow all the games through the official Twitch and YouTube channels of the Latin American League, where you will find the narration in Spanish, real-time statistics and the analysis table for each game.

