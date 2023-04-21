League of Legends MSI: New 2023 Edition Drops and How to Get Them

The MSI will arrive this May 2 and Riot Games has already presented what the rewards are. Find out what they are and how to obtain them, in the note.

The MSI or Mid-Season Invitational of League of Legends, brings together all the Apertura champions and runners-up in different regions of the worldfor measure yourself in a mini world cup. Our Latino representative will be the champion of the LLA, Movistar R7, who must win the play-in to get to the main stage and face the champions of Europe, North America, Korea and China. This new edition, It will take place in three phases, first the Play-In from May 2 to 7, the group stage from May 9 to 20 and the grand final on May 21.

He added this year will be that there are 13 teams instead of 11 as in previous editionsall happening in the Copper Box Arena Londonstadium created for the 2012 Olympics, where the Rocket League World Cup and the Apex Legends Playoffs have already been played.

What’s new for this MSI 2023

The new icons and emoticons are based on the mythical characters of League of Legends and the poresmaking different faces, gestures or actions, so that you can use them in your games. The most prominent is that of Master Yi, being exclusive to this competition to obtain it.

How do you get it?

It is simple how to obtain them, we must connect our Riot Games account on LoLEsports.com and watch the live broadcasts of the matches between May 2 and 21. It is as easy as turning on our PC, phone or Tablet, entering and enjoying the games.

As in previous yearss, in case we have the first blood, target steals or multiple kills, we will get these drops in our associated account. They may or may not touch you, since these are distributed randomly among the spectators, the longer you watch the games, the more icons and emotes you get.

In order to follow R7 and all the teams that face each other in this MSI, look at the matches on their page Official Website, Twitch or Youtube, between May 2 and 21, 2023, with hours to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

