League of Legends Patch 13.2: ADC Adjustments, Grievous Wound Changes, and More

League of Legends patch 13.2 is focused on trying to balance a lot of the current systems in the game from ADC adjustments and Grievous Wounds to crit champion changes.

The League of Legends season starts are always hard, so patch 13.2 comes to put a bit of order to various aspects of the game that had gone awry in recent weeks both for better and for worse.

Remember that all changes are currently being tested on the PBE, the test server of the game, so it is possible that some of the following information will change when the patch is released.

League of Legends Patch 13.2: All Changes

buffs to champions

Riot Games Orianna will get a little love in patch 13.2

nerfs to champions

Kassadin

Yuumi

maokai

gangplank

ryze

Lucian

heimerdinger

Udyr

Kindred

Nami

Riot Games Gangplank has been too strong these last few weeks and is going through the hammer of the nerf

Champion Adjustments

In this section it has been reported that Jax will receive changes to his sound system and effects after his update in patch 13.1.

System tweaks in patch 13.2

Demonic Embrace (Melee Characters)

Technochemical dragon and her soul version

Items designed for fighting champions

Adjustments to ADC Champions

Tenacity Stacks

essence reaper

Serious injury

League of Legends Patch 13.2 Skins

As part of the event that began in the previous patchthe new League of Legends patch brings us the second batch of skins that will finally be included in the game as it is moon gods theme.

Remember that with this new cycle there are also changes to the mythical store and you can take a look here to everything that is currently available.

And that’s it! This is all that the new League of Legends patch offers us.