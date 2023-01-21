League of Legends patch 13.2 is affected by Riot Games security breach

The League of Legends patch 13.2 release date could be delayed as developer Riot Games announces a security breach in their development environment. The publisher behind the MOBA game, as well as tactical hero shooter Valorant along with LoL spin-offs including Teamfight Tactics and Legends of Runeterra, assures fans that no player data or personal details were obtained in the filtration.

Speaking on Twitter, Riot Games says: “Earlier this week, systems in our development environment were compromised via a social engineering attack.” He explains that the full details behind the breach are not yet known, but that he “wanted to reach out early and let you know that there is no indication that any player data or personal information was obtained.”

While that’s good news for players, the incident is expected to have knock-on ramifications for the team’s games. Unsurprisingly given the circumstances, Riot Games says: “Unfortunately, this has temporarily impacted our ability to post content. While our teams are hard at work on a fix, we expect this to impact our next multi-game patch cadence.”

The League of Legends Twitter account share the post, adding that the consequences of these events “may affect our patch 13.2 delivery date.” He explains that the team is working to accommodate as many of the planned balance changes and hotfixes for the next LoL update, but emphasizes that it is possible that some parts, including Ahri ASU, will be moved to patch 13.3, which is currently scheduled for release. February 8th

The Ahri ASU (Art and Sustainability Update) aims to overhaul the iconic nine-tailed fox champion to make it easier to develop skins and other cosmetics for the future, bringing all her looks, animations, and audio up to modern day standards. . League of Legends. However, she’s spent some time in the works, so a little more won’t hurt.

Meanwhile, the Teamfight Tactics Twitter He says Patch 13.2 was planned to include “more balance updates for Monsters Attack”, which may now be somewhat more limited. The team says it’s “working to implement as significant as possible” at the time of the scheduled patch, with the other changes coming in additional hotfixes or as part of the 13.3 patch. There is still no feedback from other Riot Games accounts at the time of writing, but please note that any of your games could be affected by this violation.

Recent layoffs from Riot Games led to the elimination of 46 jobs at the studio, while a recent League of Legends apology video addressed fan concerns following a disappointing start to the year for one of the most popular multiplayer games. for PC. If you’re wondering how much you’ve spent on League of Legends, we can help you with the answer.

via: www.pcgamesn.com