League of Legends Patch 13.3: buff to tanky supports, nerf to K’Sante and more

League of Legends patch 13.3 comes to shake the current bottom lane meta as the hammer of nerfs comes out for those champions who have been dominating like there’s no tomorrow. Oh, and we also have the new Valentine’s skins.
After the hack to Riot Games that directly affected the rhythm of the patches of all the games, it seems that everything has returned to normal. In League of Legends patch 13.2 became the 13.1b and it has given way directly to patch 13.3.
With a half patch that couldn’t introduce all the changes that were wanted, this new version comes to change the selection of support champions. Say goodbye to Lux and hello to Alistar because things are coming.
Likewise, Amumu, Zac, and K’Sante have been over the top in recent weeks and are all going to be nerfed.
This is everything League of Legends patch 13.3 has in store!
League of Legends Patch 13.3: All Changes
The new LoL patch is out right now testing on the PBE, the test server for the game. Therefore, it is possible that some of the following changes will be modified with respect to the final version.
By the time I patch it launches officially on Tuesday February 7th we will update the news.
Champion Changes Overview
changes to champions
buffed campones
Kayle
- Passive Movement Speed: 8% > 10
- [E]:
- Ratio of area damage per hit: .2 > .25
- Health Restore: 8-10 > 8-12%
Read without
- AD bonus from [Q]: 1.0 > 1.2
- Now the [E] it has a damage according to the AD.
- slowdown of the [E]: 20-60 > 20-80%
Kain:
- Assassin Form Bonus Damage: 13-40% > 15-45% (based on level)
- Damage of the [Q] without Rhaast’s form: 75/95/115/135/155 (+65% bonus AD) > 70/90/110/130/150 (+80 AD) *Note: Rhaast has damage scaling when not already has made the transformation.
trudle
- Dance animation now scales with movement speed
- Cooling of the [W]: 18-14s > 16-12s
LeBlanc
- Magic Penetration: 6 > 8
- Mana Regeneration Growth: 0.8 > 1
- manna of the [Q]: 50-70 > 50
- Cooling of the [R]: 60-30s > 50-30s
Kayn gets love from League of Legends
League of Legends Patch 13.3 Changes to Support Tanks
Enlist
- Healing also of the [Pasiva]: 23-142 >> 5 max health
- Allied Heal: 46-284 > 6% of Alistar’s max health
- [Q]
- Skill Cost: 55-75 > 50-70
- PdH Ratio: 0.5 >0.7
- [W]
- Mana Cost: 65-85 > 50-70
- PdH ratio: 0.7 > 0.9
- [E]:
- Mana Cost: 50-90 > 50-70
- PdH ratio: 0.4 > 0.7
Braum
- Base HP Regen: 8.5 > 10
- Base Health: 610 > 640
- Target immunity to weapon hits [Pasiva]: 8/6/4/ seconds at level 1/7/13 > level 1/6/11
- Cooling of the [Q]: 10-6 > 8-6
nautilus
- extra damage from [Pasiva]: 8-110 > 14-116
- [W]:
- Magic Cost: 80 > 60
- Shield: 40-80 + 8-12% max health > 50-90 + 8-12% max health.
- Damage of the [E]: 55-175 + 0.3 > 55-195 + 0.5.
pyke
Thresh
- HP and armor per stack of souls from the [Pasiva]: 1 > 1.25
- [Q]:
- Damage: 100-260 > 100-280
- PdH Ratio: 0.5 > 0.75
- Cooling of the [W]: 22-16 > 21-17
- [E]:
- Cooldown: 13-10 > 12-10
- PdH ratio: 0.4 > 0.6
Rakan
- [Q]:
- Damage: 70-250 +0.7 > 70-290 +0.9
- Heal: 30-115 > 40-210
- PdH ratio: 0.7 > 0.8
Tank supports will return to the meta after these changes
League of Legends patch 13.3 champions nerfed
amumu
- mana cost of [Q]: 40-60 > 45-65
- Damage of the [E]: 80/110/140/170/200 (+50% HP) > 65 /100/ 135 /170 /205 (+50% HP).
Kassadin
- Cooling of the [E]: 1s > 0.75s.
- damage from
- [E]: 80-180 > 60-180
- [R]: 80-120 > 70-110 (stacks have been nerfed)
Zack
- Proportion of the PdH of the [W]: 4% per 100 HP > 3% per 100 HP
- Damage of the [E]: 60-260 (+90 PdH) > 60-240 (+80% PdH)
K’Sante
- Duration of lifting [Q]: 1s > 0.65s
- Stun Duration: 1-1.25s > 1s
- minimal stun [W]: 0.35/0.45/0.55/0.65/0.75 > 0.3/0.35/0.4/0.45/0.5
- lost resistance of the [R]: 65% bonus > 85%
K’Sante has been dominating the meta at some worrying levels.
League of Legends Patch 13.3 General Changes
Super Heal (precision rune)
- 10+9% max health: 20-300 based on level. Buffo that will activate after level 5.
- Jungle changes for early game ganks
- Prize gold: 30s > 20s
- Large Monster Experience: 75 > 85
- Vision Ward cooldown: 240-120 > 210-120
- Tower damage: 162-344 (minutes 0-14) > 182 > 350 (minutes 0-14).
shadowglaive
- Cooldown: 40s > 50s
- Ranged damage to vision wards: 3 > 2
- No longer removes traps in one hit
System settings
Radiant Virtue
- Cost: 3000 > 2000
- Cooldown: 60 > 90
- Max Health: 10% > 15%
- Heal: 8% max health > 12 max health
- Removed skill speed area
- Healing no longer scales based on missing health
Tenacity
- Many of the sources no longer accumulate to multiply.
All the new skins of League of Legends patch 13.3
In this patch, Varus Heartseeker goes for a walk with his love arrows and the new skins are ready for Valentine’s Day on February 14.
In it we will see Amumu, Caitlyn and Vi going through heartbreak and reciprocated love respectively.
And this is all that League of Legends patch 13.3 brings us.