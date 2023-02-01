League of Legends Patch 13.3: buff to tanky supports, nerf to K’Sante and more

League of Legends patch 13.3 comes to shake the current bottom lane meta as the hammer of nerfs comes out for those champions who have been dominating like there’s no tomorrow. Oh, and we also have the new Valentine’s skins.

After the hack to Riot Games that directly affected the rhythm of the patches of all the games, it seems that everything has returned to normal. In League of Legends patch 13.2 became the 13.1b and it has given way directly to patch 13.3.

With a half patch that couldn’t introduce all the changes that were wanted, this new version comes to change the selection of support champions. Say goodbye to Lux and hello to Alistar because things are coming.

Likewise, Amumu, Zac, and K’Sante have been over the top in recent weeks and are all going to be nerfed.

This is everything League of Legends patch 13.3 has in store!

League of Legends Patch 13.3: All Changes

The new LoL patch is out right now testing on the PBE, the test server for the game. Therefore, it is possible that some of the following changes will be modified with respect to the final version.

By the time I patch it launches officially on Tuesday February 7th we will update the news.

Riot Games Champion Changes Overview

changes to champions

buffed campones

Kayle

Passive Movement Speed: 8% > 10

[E]: Ratio of area damage per hit: .2 > .25 Health Restore: 8-10 > 8-12%



Read without

AD bonus from [Q]: 1.0 > 1.2

Now the [E] it has a damage according to the AD.

slowdown of the [E]: 20-60 > 20-80%

Kain:

Assassin Form Bonus Damage: 13-40% > 15-45% (based on level)

Damage of the [Q] without Rhaast’s form: 75/95/115/135/155 (+65% bonus AD) > 70/90/110/130/150 (+80 AD) *Note: Rhaast has damage scaling when not already has made the transformation.

trudle

Dance animation now scales with movement speed

Cooling of the [W]: 18-14s > 16-12s

LeBlanc

Magic Penetration: 6 > 8

Mana Regeneration Growth: 0.8 > 1

manna of the [Q]: 50-70 > 50

Cooling of the [R]: 60-30s > 50-30s

Riot Games Kayn gets love from League of Legends

League of Legends Patch 13.3 Changes to Support Tanks

Enlist

Healing also of the [Pasiva]: 23-142 >> 5 max health

Allied Heal: 46-284 > 6% of Alistar’s max health

[Q] Skill Cost: 55-75 > 50-70 PdH Ratio: 0.5 >0.7

[W] Mana Cost: 65-85 > 50-70 PdH ratio: 0.7 > 0.9

[E]: Mana Cost: 50-90 > 50-70 PdH ratio: 0.4 > 0.7



Braum

Base HP Regen: 8.5 > 10

Base Health: 610 > 640

Target immunity to weapon hits [Pasiva]: 8/6/4/ seconds at level 1/7/13 > level 1/6/11

Cooling of the [Q]: 10-6 > 8-6

nautilus

extra damage from [Pasiva]: 8-110 > 14-116

[W]: Magic Cost: 80 > 60 Shield: 40-80 + 8-12% max health > 50-90 + 8-12% max health.

Damage of the [E]: 55-175 + 0.3 > 55-195 + 0.5.

pyke

Thresh

HP and armor per stack of souls from the [Pasiva]: 1 > 1.25

[Q]: Damage: 100-260 > 100-280 PdH Ratio: 0.5 > 0.75 Cooling of the [W]: 22-16 > 21-17

[E]: Cooldown: 13-10 > 12-10 PdH ratio: 0.4 > 0.6



Rakan

[Q]: Damage: 70-250 +0.7 > 70-290 +0.9 Heal: 30-115 > 40-210

PdH ratio: 0.7 > 0.8

Riot Games Tank supports will return to the meta after these changes

League of Legends patch 13.3 champions nerfed

amumu

mana cost of [Q]: 40-60 > 45-65

Damage of the [E]: 80/110/140/170/200 (+50% HP) > 65 /100/ 135 /170 /205 (+50% HP).

Kassadin

Cooling of the [E]: 1s > 0.75s.

damage from [E]: 80-180 > 60-180 [R]: 80-120 > 70-110 (stacks have been nerfed)



Zack

Proportion of the PdH of the [W]: 4% per 100 HP > 3% per 100 HP

Damage of the [E]: 60-260 (+90 PdH) > 60-240 (+80% PdH)

K’Sante

Duration of lifting [Q]: 1s > 0.65s

Stun Duration: 1-1.25s > 1s

minimal stun [W]: 0.35/0.45/0.55/0.65/0.75 > 0.3/0.35/0.4/0.45/0.5

lost resistance of the [R]: 65% bonus > 85%

Riot Games K’Sante has been dominating the meta at some worrying levels.

League of Legends Patch 13.3 General Changes

Super Heal (precision rune)

10+9% max health: 20-300 based on level. Buffo that will activate after level 5.

Jungle changes for early game ganks

Prize gold: 30s > 20s

Large Monster Experience: 75 > 85

Vision Ward cooldown: 240-120 > 210-120

Tower damage: 162-344 (minutes 0-14) > 182 > 350 (minutes 0-14).

shadowglaive

Cooldown: 40s > 50s

Ranged damage to vision wards: 3 > 2

No longer removes traps in one hit

System settings

Radiant Virtue

Cost: 3000 > 2000

Cooldown: 60 > 90

Max Health: 10% > 15%

Heal: 8% max health > 12 max health

Removed skill speed area

Healing no longer scales based on missing health

Tenacity

Many of the sources no longer accumulate to multiply.

All the new skins of League of Legends patch 13.3

In this patch, Varus Heartseeker goes for a walk with his love arrows and the new skins are ready for Valentine’s Day on February 14.

In it we will see Amumu, Caitlyn and Vi going through heartbreak and reciprocated love respectively.

And this is all that League of Legends patch 13.3 brings us.