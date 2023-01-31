League of Legends Patch 13.3 Will Improve Full Supports, Finally

As enchanting supports continue to dominate the metagame, tankier bot lane champions are getting some love in League of Legends Patch 13.3, which will affect the likes of Thresh, Alistair, and many more. The MOBA’s new Mythic item, Radiant Virtue, also gets some much-needed changes, so rejoice summoners, patch 13.3 looks to be a good one.
Straight from the mouth of former League of Legends broadcaster turned game designer David ‘Phreak’ Turley, patch 13.3 hones in on tankier supports like Braum and Alistair.
Stating that the “durability update hurt full supports in lane,” he confirms that Riot has chosen to give these champions “better all-round tools,” in an attempt to bring them back to the forefront of the meta along with the likes. of Lulu and Nami.
This is something that, as a player, I totally agree with. After the durability patch, I’ve gone back to soloing enchanters because my main hit champions (Rakan and Pyke) have been feeling a bit underpowered. The proposed changes are expected to bring them back online a bit, in turn heralding the end of enchanter domination.
League of Legends Patch 13.3 Support Improvements
Phreak’s proposed changes are listed below, but please note that he is actively looking to gather feedback, specifically from higher level players, so that these changes can be adjusted.
Enlist
Passive – Triumphant Roar
- Adjusted self-heal 23-142 >>> 5% max HP (about 40% buff)
- Ally heal adjusted 46-284 >>> 6% of Alistar’s max HP (about 15% nerf)
Q – Spray
- Mana cost reduced 55/60/65/70/75 >>> 50/55/60/65/70
- AP ratio increased 50% >>> 70%
W – Headbutt
- Mana cost reduced 65/70/75/80/85 >>> 50/55/60/65/70
- AP ratio increased 70% >>> 90%
E – Trample
- Mana cost reduced 50/60/70/80/90 >>> 50/55/60/65/70
- AP ratio increased 40% >>> 70%
Braum
- Base HP regeneration increased 8.5 >>> 10
- Base HP increased 610 >>> 640
Passive – Concussive Strikes
- Target immunity critical points reduced 8/6/4 seconds (based on levels 1/7/13) >>> 8/6/4 seconds (based on levels 1/6/11)
Q – Winter’s Bite
- Cooldown reduced 10/9/8/7/6 >>> 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds
Nautilus
Passive – Staggering Strike
- Bonus damage increased 8-110 >>> 14-116 (based on level)
W – Wrath of Titan
- Mana cost reduced 80 >>> 60
- Shield increased 40/50/60/70/80 >>> 50/60/70/80/90
E – Countercurrent
- Damage increased 55/85/115/145/175 (+30% AP) >>> 55/90/125/160/195 (+50% AP)
Pantheon
- Base attack speed increased 0.644 >>> 0.658
Q – Comet Spear
- Mana cost reduced 30 >>> 25
- Cooldown reduced 13/11.75/10.5/9.25/8 >>> 11/10/9/8/7 seconds
pyke
Q – Bone skewer
- AD ratio increased 60% >>> 100%
E – Ghost Hangover
- Damage increased 105/135/165/195/225 >>> 105/145/185/225/265
rakan
Q – Shimmering Feather
- Damage increased 70/115/160/205/250 (+70% AP) >>> 70/125/180/235/290 (+90% AP)
- Healing increased 30-115 >>> 40-210 (based on level)
W – Battle Dance
- AP ratio increased 70% >>> 80%
Thresh
Passive – Curse
- AP and armor per stack increased by 1 >>> 1.25
Q – Death sentence
- Damage increased 100/140/180/220/260 (+50% AP) >>> 100/145/190/235/280 (+75% AP)
W – Dark Passage
- Adjusted cooldown 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 >>> 21/20/19/18/17 seconds
E – Skin
- Cooldown reduced 13/12.25/11.5/10.75/10 >>> 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds
- AP ratio increased 40% >>> 60%
League of Legends Radiant Virtue Changes
The second half of Phreak’s update deals with Radiant Virtue, an item that he claims should be a “selfless tank item” that is “team-oriented.” Currently, the element is working well in the higher levels of the game as players play more cooperatively to win games, rather than acting selfishly like we see in solo queue (don’t worry, I’m guilty of this too). that).
In an attempt to reintroduce Radiant Virtue at lower levels, the team has chosen to skew its health regeneration towards the champion who owns it rather than the team around it, increasing its maximum health and total healing when activated, and yes, now you need to activate it.
guide light
- Cooldown increased 60 >>> 90 seconds
- Max HP increase increased 10% >>> 15%
- Heal increased by 8% max HP over 9 seconds >>> 15% max HP over 8 seconds
- No longer provides AH or healing amplification.
- Activation changed when launching ultimate >>> Manual (will not be in next PBE)
- Added Failsafe: Upon taking damage that reduces your HP to 15% or less of Max HP, it automatically activates. This shares the cooldown of the manual activation. (will not be in the next PBE)
Note that League of Legends Patch 13.3 may be delayed given the recent Riot Games hack. Until then, be sure to check out our League of Legends tier list to make sure you’re playing the best champions in the game right now. We also have a list of all current League of Legends Prime game rewards; After all, free loot is the best, right?
via: www.pcgamesn.com