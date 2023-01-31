League of Legends Patch 13.3 Will Improve Full Supports, Finally

As enchanting supports continue to dominate the metagame, tankier bot lane champions are getting some love in League of Legends Patch 13.3, which will affect the likes of Thresh, Alistair, and many more. The MOBA’s new Mythic item, Radiant Virtue, also gets some much-needed changes, so rejoice summoners, patch 13.3 looks to be a good one.

Straight from the mouth of former League of Legends broadcaster turned game designer David ‘Phreak’ Turley, patch 13.3 hones in on tankier supports like Braum and Alistair.

Stating that the “durability update hurt full supports in lane,” he confirms that Riot has chosen to give these champions “better all-round tools,” in an attempt to bring them back to the forefront of the meta along with the likes. of Lulu and Nami.

This is something that, as a player, I totally agree with. After the durability patch, I’ve gone back to soloing enchanters because my main hit champions (Rakan and Pyke) have been feeling a bit underpowered. The proposed changes are expected to bring them back online a bit, in turn heralding the end of enchanter domination.

League of Legends Patch 13.3 Support Improvements

Phreak’s proposed changes are listed below, but please note that he is actively looking to gather feedback, specifically from higher level players, so that these changes can be adjusted.

Enlist

Passive – Triumphant Roar

Adjusted self-heal 23-142 >>> 5% max HP (about 40% buff)

Ally heal adjusted 46-284 >>> 6% of Alistar’s max HP (about 15% nerf)

Q – Spray

Mana cost reduced 55/60/65/70/75 >>> 50/55/60/65/70

AP ratio increased 50% >>> 70%

W – Headbutt

Mana cost reduced 65/70/75/80/85 >>> 50/55/60/65/70

AP ratio increased 70% >>> 90%

E – Trample

Mana cost reduced 50/60/70/80/90 >>> 50/55/60/65/70

AP ratio increased 40% >>> 70%

Braum

Base HP regeneration increased 8.5 >>> 10

Base HP increased 610 >>> 640

Passive – Concussive Strikes

Target immunity critical points reduced 8/6/4 seconds (based on levels 1/7/13) >>> 8/6/4 seconds (based on levels 1/6/11)

Q – Winter’s Bite

Cooldown reduced 10/9/8/7/6 >>> 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds

Nautilus

Passive – Staggering Strike

Bonus damage increased 8-110 >>> 14-116 (based on level)

W – Wrath of Titan

Mana cost reduced 80 >>> 60

Shield increased 40/50/60/70/80 >>> 50/60/70/80/90

E – Countercurrent

Damage increased 55/85/115/145/175 (+30% AP) >>> 55/90/125/160/195 (+50% AP)

Pantheon

Base attack speed increased 0.644 >>> 0.658

Q – Comet Spear

Mana cost reduced 30 >>> 25

Cooldown reduced 13/11.75/10.5/9.25/8 >>> 11/10/9/8/7 seconds

pyke

Q – Bone skewer

AD ratio increased 60% >>> 100%

E – Ghost Hangover

Damage increased 105/135/165/195/225 >>> 105/145/185/225/265

rakan

Q – Shimmering Feather

Damage increased 70/115/160/205/250 (+70% AP) >>> 70/125/180/235/290 (+90% AP)

Healing increased 30-115 >>> 40-210 (based on level)

W – Battle Dance

AP ratio increased 70% >>> 80%

Thresh

Passive – Curse

AP and armor per stack increased by 1 >>> 1.25

Q – Death sentence

Damage increased 100/140/180/220/260 (+50% AP) >>> 100/145/190/235/280 (+75% AP)

W – Dark Passage

Adjusted cooldown 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 >>> 21/20/19/18/17 seconds

E – Skin

Cooldown reduced 13/12.25/11.5/10.75/10 >>> 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds

AP ratio increased 40% >>> 60%

League of Legends Radiant Virtue Changes

The second half of Phreak’s update deals with Radiant Virtue, an item that he claims should be a “selfless tank item” that is “team-oriented.” Currently, the element is working well in the higher levels of the game as players play more cooperatively to win games, rather than acting selfishly like we see in solo queue (don’t worry, I’m guilty of this too). that).

In an attempt to reintroduce Radiant Virtue at lower levels, the team has chosen to skew its health regeneration towards the champion who owns it rather than the team around it, increasing its maximum health and total healing when activated, and yes, now you need to activate it.

guide light

Cooldown increased 60 >>> 90 seconds

Max HP increase increased 10% >>> 15%

Heal increased by 8% max HP over 9 seconds >>> 15% max HP over 8 seconds

No longer provides AH or healing amplification.

Activation changed when launching ultimate >>> Manual (will not be in next PBE)

Added Failsafe: Upon taking damage that reduces your HP to 15% or less of Max HP, it automatically activates. This shares the cooldown of the manual activation. (will not be in the next PBE)

Note that League of Legends Patch 13.3 may be delayed given the recent Riot Games hack. Until then, be sure to check out our League of Legends tier list to make sure you’re playing the best champions in the game right now. We also have a list of all current League of Legends Prime game rewards; After all, free loot is the best, right?

via: www.pcgamesn.com