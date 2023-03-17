League of Legends Patch 13.5: LeBlanc buff, Yuumi rework, Twitch nerf and more

League of Legends patch 13.5 brings us large-scale changes with changes to champions who are crossing the line, others who come from being forgotten, and Yuumi’s rework that will make people talk. This is all you need to know about it.

The Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) of League of Legends is drawing near, and patch 13.5 begins to pave the way for the game’s first major international competitive event.

Therefore, we are going to find deeper changes trying to bring back champions that had not appeared in our games for a long time. In the same way, we will have changes in the jungle and a little push to the mage items that have been left behind.

In parallel, we will have a new thematic line that adds new skins to various champions.

League of Legends Patch 13.5

Riot Games Patch summary for those who don’t have much time

Yummi Rework

Yuumi has gone through the upgrade operating table in this patch to make her “less frustrating” to deal with. Do you have all the information about it? here.

puffed champions

LeBlanc

[Q] – New Killing a unit with Seal of Malice restores 100% of the mana cost and 30% of the spell’s remaining cooldown. Seal of Malice now deals 10-146 (levels 1-18) damage to minions.

[R] – New The R > Q sequence will now replicate the bonus damage to minions from the original ability.



kennen

[Q] Cooldown: 8/7/6/5/4 seconds ⇒ 7/6.25/5.5/4.75/4 seconds Magic Damage: 75/120/165/210/255 (+75% AP) ⇒ 75/125/175/225/275 (+85% AP)

[W]: *New* When an enemy champion is marked, Kennen will see a range indicator.

[E] Minion Damage Mod: 50% > 65%



Aatrox:

[W]: Cooldown: 20/18.5/17/15.5/14s > 20/18/16/14/12s Slow: 25% at all levels > 25/27.5/30/32.5/35%

[R]: Bonus AD: 20/30/40% of AD > 20/32.5/45% of AD.



Tryndamere

Basic Stats: Magic Damage per stack: 35% AP > 30% AP.



rumble

[E] Magic Resist Reduction: One hit: 10% > 12/14/16/18/20%. Two hits: 20% > 24/28/32/36/40%.



fizz

[W] Mana Restored: 20/28/36/44/52 > 30/40/50/60/70

[E] Magic Damage: 70/120/170/220/270 (+90% AP) ⇒ 80/130/180/230/280 (+90% AP) Mana Cost: 90/95/100/105/110 ⇒ 75/80/85/90/95



jinx

Attack Speed ​​Growth: 1% > 1.36%

[W] Mana Cost: 50/55/60/65/70 ⇒ 40/45/50/55/60 Slow: 30/40/50/60/70% ⇒ 40/50/60/70/80%.

[R] Damage cap against monsters: 800 ⇒ 1200.



samira

[Pasiva] Movement Speed ​​per stack: 1/2/3/4% per stack (6-24% max) > 2/2.5/3/3.5% per stack (12-21% max).



qiyana

[Q]: Physical Damage: 50/80/110/140/170 (+75% bonus AD) > 50/85/120/155/190 (+75% bonus AD).

[E] Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8s > 11/10/9/8/7s.



Riot Games Will LeBlanc return to the goal?

nerfed champions

gangplank

[Pasiva]: 55-310 (+100% bonus AD) (+0-200 based on Crit Chance) > 50-250 (+100% bonus AD) (+0-200 based on Crit Chance).

[E] *New* All players will now be able to see the number of barrels Gangplank has available under his mana bar. Barrel Reload Speed: 18/17/16/15/14s > 18s at all levels.



Twitch AP

Aurelion Sol:

Basic Stats: Health Growth: 100 > 95. Armor Growth: 100 > 95.

[Q]: Burst Proc Damage: 20-40 (based on level) (+40/50/60/70/80) (+40% AP) (+0.031% of stardust stacks) target’s maximum health ⇒ 20-40 (based on level) (+40/50/60/70/80) (+35% AP) (+0.031% stardust stacks) target’s maximum health.



Caitlin

Base Armor: 28 > 27.

Basic Attack Damage: 62 > 60.

Xayah

[E] Physical Damage: 55/65/75/85/95 (+60% AD) > 50/60/70/80/90 (+60% AD). Cooldown: 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds ⇒ 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds



rammus

Attack Damage Growth: 3.5 > 2.75.

[Q] Magic Damage: 100/130/160/190/220 (+100% AP) > 100/125/150/175/200 (+100% AP).



Yorick

[E]: Wraith Bonus Damage: 40% > 30% (applies up to 8 times per wraith)



Champion Adjustments

Ashe:

[Q]: Mana Cost: 50 > 30 Empowered Ability Duration: 4s > 6s

[W]: Physical Damage: 20/35/50/65/80 (+100% AD) > 10/25/40/55/70 (+100% AD).

[R] Skill cooldown: 80/70/60 >100/80/60



Pantheon

basic statistics Base Health Regen per 5s: 7.5 > 6. Attack speed : 0.644 > 0.658.

[Q] Cooldown: 13/11.75/10.5/9.25/8 seconds > 11/10.25/9.5/8.75/8 seconds. Mana cost: 30 > 25. Q Ready Time: 0.25s > 0.2s.

[E] Cooldown: 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds ⇒ 22/21/20/19/18 seconds



Zed

Magic Resist: 32 > 29

Cooling of the [E]: 5/4.75/4.5/4.25/4 s > 5/4.5/4/3.5/3 s.

Azir

Basic Stats: Base HP: 622 > 550. armor growth to : 4.2 > 5. Base Mana: 380 > 320. Mana Growth: 36 > 40. Attack Damage Growth: 2.8 > 3.5. Basic Attack Speed: 0.625 (note: unchanged). Attack Speed ​​Ratio: 0.625 > 0.694. Attack Speed ​​Growth: 3% > 5%.

[Pasiva] Duration: 60 seconds ⇒ 30 seconds Damage: 150 (+4 per minute) (+15% AP) physical damage > 230-410 (based on level) (+40% AP) magic damage. *Removed* Champion Damage Bonus: 37.5% bonus damage > 0% bonus damage. *New* Special Effects: Azir’s Sun Disc will now apply Azir’s spell effects as a single target spell. Sun Disc Life: 2550 > 3000. Sun Disc Armor: 60 (+1 per minute) > 30-90 (based on level). Sun Disc Magic Resist: 100 (+ 1 per minute) > 30-90 (based on level) Sun Disc Debuff: Lose 100 armor while Azir is away or dead > Lose 100 armor and magic resist while Azir is away or dead. Cooldown: 180s > 90s (note: cooldown starts when Sun Disc drops.)

[Q] Magic Damage: 70/90/110/130/150 (+30% AP) > 60/80/100/120/140 (+35% AP) (note: this is an upgrade at 200 AP or higher.) Mana Cost: 55 > 65/70/75/80/85.

[W] Slower Soldiers: 15/25/35/45/55% Passive Attack Speed ​​> 50/60/70/80/90 bonus magic damage. Total Magic Damage: 50-150 (based on level) (+55% AP) > 50-200 (based on level and W level) (+55% AP). *Removed* Three’s a Crowd: Removed bonus attack speed while Azir has 3 soldiers.

[E] Magic Damage: +55% AP > +40% AP



System Changes in League of Legends Patch 13.5

improvements Cosmic impulse: Recipe: Fiendish Codex + Aether Wisp + Ruby Crystal + 850 gold ⇒ Fiendish Codex + Aether Wisp + Amplifying Tome + 815 gold *Removed*Health Granted: 200 health ⇒ 0 health Ability power : 65 AP ⇒ 90 AP Armored Boots: Now considers all auto attacks for damage reduction instead of only those that are tagged as such, with no additional qualifier.

Weakening seraph’s embrace Ability power : 80 AP > 70 AP. Life : 250 > 200. Archangel’s Staff:

Settings Triumph Heal on kills or assists: 10% missing health ⇒ 2.5% maximum health (+5% missing health). Claws of the Immortal *Removed* Max Health Heal Percentage: 1.7% (melee champions) / 1.02% (ranged champions) ⇒ 1.2% + 3 (melee champions) / 0.72% + 1.8 (distance champions). Max health gained: 5 (melee champions)/3 (ranged champions) ⇒ 7 (melee champions)/4 (ranged champions)



Jungle Adjustments

Counter Damage to Enemy Jungler: Junglers deal 20% more damage to their own Camps and Scuttlers > All Camps.

Gold jungle camps: Celestial Colossus: 80 ⇒ 90 gold. Gromp 70 ⇒ 80 gold Krugs: Mediums: 5 ⇒ 10 gold. small: 13 ⇒ 14 gold. Grim Greater: 50 ⇒ 55 gold picuchillo Crimson (Large): 30 ⇒ 35 gold. small: 7 ⇒ 8 gold. Fiery Ancient: 80 ⇒ 90 gold

Jungle XP: 75% of total experience > 40-75% (0-14 minute scaling).

Competitive

Penalties for leaving matchmaking: First abandon: -3 LP > -5 LP Consecutive Quit: -10 > -15 LP



League of Legends patch 13.5 skins

In this patch we have a new skin theme called Broken Alliance for Xayah, Rakan, Miss Fortune, Cho’Gath, Riven, Nocturne, and Vladimir. You can find more information about the aspects here.

And that’s it! This is everything you need to know about patch 13.5.