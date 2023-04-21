League of Legends Patch 13.8: Jungle buffs, Aurelion Sol nerf, and MSI 2023

League of Legends patch 13.8 focuses on MSI 2023 so we will have changes to various junglers like Nidalee and Lila but also the nerf hammer goes out for champions who have been standing out. This is all you have to know.

We are close to the middle of the year which means that the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) of League of Legends is about to start. Patch 13.8 will be the one played during the international event so Riot Games wants to leave everything as balanced as possible.

For this reason we will receive changes at the competitive level as well as at the soloQ level. Likewise, we will have a skin theme that returns to throw our portfolio on the screen.

League of Legends Patch 13.8: Everything you need to know

The update will go into the game on April 19th and you can check out the full notes here. link.

Riot Games Summary of the new version of League of Legends

puffed champions

Nidalee:

Base Armor: 28 > 32

Armor Growth: 4.7 > 5

lillia

Damage to monsters: 50-150 > 70-150

Heal per monster: 24-75 +5.4% HP > 39-54 +15% HP

Heal per champion: 6-120 +18% HP > 6-90 + 30% HP

Poppy

Damage based on life with [Q]: 8% > 9%

Defense Bonus [W]: 10% > 12% (24% below 40% health)

Leona: changes in the [W]

Bonus Armor: 15/20/25/30/35 (+20% bonus armor) > 20/25/30/35/40 (+20% bonus armor).

Bonus Magic Resist: 15/20/25/30/35 (+20% bonus magic resist) > 20/25/30/35/40 (+20% bonus magic resist)

Magic Damage: 45/80/115/150/185 > 55/90/125/160/195

Enlist

duration of [R]: 7s > 8.5s

ezreal

Base Attack Damage: 60 > 62

Janna

Damage [W]: 70/100/130/160/190 > 80/110/140/170/200

Ability Power Percentage: 0.5 > 0.6

fade time [E]: 1.25s > 2.25s

garen

Base Physical Damage: 66 > 69

Base Armor: 36 > 38

Kha’Zix

physical damage of the [Q]: 60/85/110/135/160 > 70/95/120/145/170

Kog’Maw

true damage of [Pasiva]: 125-550 > 140-650 (depending on level) *New*: Passive now gives us Ghostly Swindle

Cooling of the [Q]: 8s > 7s

manna of the [E]: 60-100 > 40-100

slowdown of the [E]: 20/28/36/44/52% > 30/35/40/45/50%

nerfed champions

Rakan:

Base Armor: 32 > 30

Armor Growth: 5.1 > 4.9

Jarvan IV

Physical Damage Growth: 3.4 > 3

Kain (shadow)

Shade cooling with the [E]: 8s > 10s

Movement speed of the [E]: 80% > 70%

Malphite: changes in the [W]

Empowered Attack Damage: 30/45/60/75/90 > 30/40/50/60/70

Armor ratio of the [W]: 20% > 15%

Aurelion Sol

Growth of: Health: 95 > 90 Armor: 4.3 > 4



System settings

cosmic impulse

Ability Power: 90 > 100

*New Passive*: Damaging a champion (excluding damage over time) generates a stack of 2.5% movement speed every 1.5 seconds for the next 5 seconds, up to a maximum of 4 stacks (10% movement speed). movement speed). At 4 stacks, gains 10% bonus movement speed (20% movement speed total). Dealing damage resets this effect.

All League of Legends patch 13.8 skins

For the new skins of this patch we return to the thematic line of heralds of chaos and warriors of order. Likewise, we will also find the characteristic aspects of the MSI. You can find everything about them here.

And that’s it! This is all you need to know about the changes coming to League of Legends.