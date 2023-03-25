League of Legends plans to reduce the price of some champions

January 26, 2023, 16:24 – Updated February 20, 2023, 18:29

With 162 champions To his credit, the LoL roster of characters is the largest in the video game industry. Being able to get all of them is an exercise within the reach of very few, and if you don’t want to go through the box you have to get many Blue Essences for it. Of course, some players are not happy with the prices of the champions, especially those that are accessible to beginners.

From Reddit, a debate has started around Yuumi, a character that has brought the Riot Games MOBA community upside down for his effortless might. One of the points in this discussion has been around that if this is truly a champion that’s practically made to be accessible to newbies, it should be priced for them. costing 6300 BEIt is too demanding for the most novice. This has attracted the attention of one of those responsible for the video game.

“I agree with this and I think our pricing model is out of date. August and I are working on update the price by Blue Essences to make many of the champions better fit modern standards […] If Yuumi is meant to be an easily accessible character, she should be obtainable soon,” he says. Tim Jiang, League of Legends designer.

With this in mind, it must be taken into account that at no time is there talk of reduce the price in Riot Points of the game’s champions, so we also don’t know if the team plans to tweak the microtransactions of its title. A BEs rebalancing would be a change focused exclusively on free-to-play players.





The other side of this coin comes from the hand of Microsoft. The deal between Riot Games and those of Redmond to bring their titles to Game Pass already allows you to get all the champions without going through the box. While it is true that this is a added benefit to another service And not a promotion, it has greatly increased the number of people who have access to the champions exponentially, in addition to leading many users to try the video game.