League of Legends Project L will not be at EVO although it will offer news in 2023

Riot Games He wanted to make the leap beyond League of Legends and nothing went wrong with Valorant. The competitive title explores a new universe beyond the MOBA and has conquered the world of tactical shooters.

However, the fist company wants to go further and despite the fact that this time it will continue with the universe of Runeterra, You also want to go to fighting games. The person in charge of making this jump is Project La title of which we have few details.

And it’s surprising because Project L was announced a long time ago. However, Riot Games wants to go slowly and with good lyrics despite the demands of the fans, who want to continue learning about this future fighting in more depth.

VIDEO Project L – First gameplay

More Project L news throughout 2023

If you are one of them, do not fear, Project L will present new features throughout 2023. This has been confirmed by the senior director and executive producer of Project L, Tom Cannon, on Discord (via Reddit).

Of course, it has not been commented when it will be. For the moment, what has been ruled out is that the new fighting game from Riot Games is shown at EVO, the most important center when it comes to fighting games. Project L will not be at EVO Japan 2023.

In addition to this brief update on the game’s roadmap, Cannon wanted to clarify one important detail. Why was Project L released so soon if there is still a lot of development time left? Well, everything has a reason.

The team in charge of the game has shown it long before because they want to know the opinions of the fans within this consecrated genre. After all, Riot Games is new to making fighting games.

We will inform you of everything related to Project L as soon as it is revealed. For now, we know that the fighting game will be free and will feature champions like Jinx, Darius, Ecko, Ahri or Illaoi… Who would you like to see?

The wait for the fans will become somewhat more enjoyable. The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story has already confirmed its release date. The LoL spin off created by the Spanish studio in charge of Moonlighter arrives this coming April.