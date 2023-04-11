League of Legends – Rankeds 2023: start date, end date and season rewards

Everything you need to know about this new qualifying season within League of Legends.

2023 has started a few days ago and Riot Games has just kicked off its 2023 Ranked Season. The famous and beloved Rankeds are back with a total reset, although there will be news for this year.

The highlight is that this year we will have two qualifying stages with a total reset, so there will be double the rewards compared to previous years. Below we review the most important data of this new season:

When does Ranked Season 2023 start in League of Legends?

Stage 1 of the 2023 Ranked Match Season will begin on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

2023 SEASON REWARDS – STAGE 1

• 10 Season Points >>> Hextech Chest

• 40 Season Points >>> hextech key

• 80 Season Points >>> Random Sentinel Skin Fragment

• 120 Season Points >>> hextech key

• 160 Season Points >>> Ranked Emote, Part 1

• 200 Season Points >>> hextech key

• 240 Season Points >>> K’Sante – Permanent Champion

• 280 Season Points >>> Hextech Chest

• 320 Season Points >>> Ranked Summoner Icon Part 1

• 400 Season Points >>> mysterious gesture

• 480 Season Points >>> Hextech Chest

• 600 Season Points >>> 500 Orange Essence

• 720 Season Points >>> Eternals Capsule, Series 1

• 800 Season Points >>> Master Craftsman’s Chest

The 2023 Season Stage 1 Victorious Skin will unlock at 80 points for players who reach the ranks of Gold or higher, or 1600 points for those who finish the season on Iron, Bronze, or Silver. At the moment it was not revealed which champion the skin will be for.

You can earn Season Points by playing Solo/Duo Ranked or Flex Ranked Matches. You will add 10 points for victory and 6 for each defeat.

When does Stage 1 of the 2023 Season end?

Stage 1 of the 2023 Season will end next Tuesday, July 18, 2023.