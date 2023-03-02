League of Legends: schedule of day 2 of week 6 of the Latin American League | LIVE | RiotGames | eSports | video games | ALL | Twitch | YouTube | DEPOR-PLAY

In the absence of two dates for the closing of the regular stage of the Opening of the Latin American League of League of Legends, there are already five teams that have scored enough points to get into the playoffs. This is how the table moved in week 6.

Estral Esports and Isurus were the only ones that had secured places at the beginning of the week, but three others were added to these two. Estral beat The King on matchday 1 2-0 and moved away from the top of the table with 15 points.

Six Karma, on the other hand, tied Isurus in the table with the resounding victory against Infinity. The three aforementioned teams have managed to reach a place in the playoffs, only the table will move to define the first two, who have the best positions in the keys to the next round of the Opening.

The last quota will be defined between All Knights, Team Aze and The Kings. The first two will be the ones that open the second day of week 6. The ‘gentlemen’ have the opportunity to get into the playoffs before week 7.

Matches of day 2 of week 6

Team Azé vs. All Knights – 5:00 p.m.

Movistar R7 vs. Isurus – 7:00 pm

*The schedules belong to Peru and Colombia. At 4 in the afternoon the day will start in Mexico due to summer time.

Follow all the games of the event through the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the Latin American League. In the following links you will find the transmission in Spanish.

On March 8 the regular stage of the Apertura will end. The best six will enter the knockout brackets in a staggered manner depending on their position in the table.

