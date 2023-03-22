League of Legends shares Milio’s presentation teaser with his abilities | eSports | RiotGames | video games | DEPOR-PLAY

Nilah, Renata, Zeri and K’Sante were the champions who made it to League of Legends in 2022. With the arrival of a new year, Riot Games returned to the development of more content in the MOBA. Milio is the new character that joins the game.

“At just 12 years old, Milio possesses impressive control over the axiom of fire, with abilities rare for any citizen of Ixtal and much rarer for someone his age.

While most Ixtali study for a lifetime to understand the Axiomata – a complex, rigid, almost mathematical system of elemental magic – Milio innately understands his powers and knows he must use them for good.”, Riot Games details about the new character.

The little adventurer will be enabled in patch 13.6. For now, it is on the test servers, where all the details are polished before the official launch.

Milio’s abilities

Passive – To the warmth!

Milio’s abilities charm his allies upon touching them, causing his next ability or attack to generate an explosion that deals additional damage and burns his target.

Q – Ultra Mega Burning Kick

Kicks a ball that pushes an enemy. When hit, the ball bounces and falls behind its target, dealing damage and slowing enemies in the area on impact.

W – Heartwarming Bonfire

Creates an area of ​​empowerment that heals allies and increases the range of those within it. The area follows the ally closest to the cast point.

E – Warm Hugs

Milio throws a shield at an ally, temporarily increasing their movement speed.

R – Breath of Life

Milio unleashes a wave of comforting flames that heals and removes crowd control effects from allies within range.

