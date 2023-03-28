League of Legends: Six Karma vs. R7 LIVE, where to watch the first semifinal of the Opening of the Latin American League | eSports | Peru | Argentinian | Mexico | MX | DEPOR-PLAY

A whole series of heart attacks. The Latin American League of League of Legends has scheduled its first semifinal for March 28. The two winning teams of the first qualifying round will face each other: Six Karma and Movistar R7. The former qualified by beating Estral Esports by three to one, while R7 had a much closer series, as it extended to the fifth game against Isurus.

Those who are out of competition are All Knights, a team that has not had a good start to the season, Isurus and the loser between Estral Esports and Infinity will be out of the playoffs. This round 3 match will still be played on March 29, while the semi-final is played today.

Six Karma has become the big surprise of the tournament. It was fourth in the Apertura regular phase table, so it was a rival of the club that was in the first position: Estral Esports. Now his rival from the beginning of the playoffs is on the tightrope about to be eliminated.

Movistar R7, on the other hand, was third in the table and beat Isurus by the slightest difference. You can follow the match between the two mentioned winners through the official Twitch and YouTube channels of the Latin American League.

League of Legends: Six Karma vs. R7 LIVE, where to see the first semifinal of the Opening of the Latin American League. Photo: Riot Games

First semifinal of the Latin American League

Six Karma vs. Movistar R7 – 5:00 pm, March 28

The LCS (North American League) will be broadcast in Spanish

The LLA announced that they will work in a “duo” with the LCS to broadcast the playoff or qualifying games and also add the narration in Spanish.

“You already know about powerful duos like Lucian/Nami, Xayah/Rakan, Caitlyn/Lux, and even Aphelios/Thresh. Now we will unleash a new very powerful duo: LLA and LCS”, they detail in the official blog.

On March 23, the LCS Opening Playoffs will kick off and you will be able to follow the tournament through the same official LLA Twitch and YouTube channels.

The ‘roster’ or lineup of casters and analysts is as follows: Profe Andrés, Lord Jirall, Lenore, Magui Sunshine, Crafter, Nachittus and Raytone.

LCS playoff date and time

So that you can be up to date with the sports narrative and meet the teams, each broadcast day will begin with a preview of the LCS matches and teams from 2:30 PM (MX) 3:30 PM (CO-PE) 5:30 PM (AR-CL), followed by the clashes with the best narration and analysis.

This is the schedule for this season’s playoffs:

March 23-26

March 30-31

April 8-9

