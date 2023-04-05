League of Legends skins and champions offers for the week of April 4

April 4, 2023, 09:56 – An earlier version of this article was published in March 2023

New week, new rotation. Once again, LoL updates its store with a lot of discounts. With 5 discounted champions and 15 skins offer, starting today you have a new batch of offers to take advantage of if you want to get the most out of your RPs and not waste your savings.

LoL champions and skins on offer

lowered champions

Below you have this week’s discounted champions. If we look only at pick ratethis week we have an undisputed champion: Lulu, although you have to admit that Varus isn’t too far away either. Still, stats aren’t everything, and if you’re looking for something different to play, this might be your chance.

Elise (440 RP 50% off)

(440 RP 50% off) fiddlesticks (234 RP, 60% off)

(234 RP, 60% off) winter (440 RP 50% off)

(440 RP 50% off) lulu (528 RP, 40% off)

(528 RP, 40% off) Varus (352 RP, 60% off)

discounted skin

These are the 15 skins that are discounted this week. Have up to 60% discount in a wide variety of aspects. This week we have a bit of everything, although my favorites are Zoe the guardian of the stars and the hilarious Renekton toothpick.

Brand spiritual fire 540 RP (60% off) Darius A Nightmare in the Lawless City 810 RP (40% off) arcade hecarim 607 RP (55% discount) Nightblade Irelia 208 RP (60% off) malphite wick 607 RP (55% discount) meowkai 540 RP (60% off) renekton tooth puller 337 RP (55% discount) woodcutter zion 208 RP (60% off) Sivir cutie from cafeteria 944 RP (30% off) Skarner Scourge of the Sands 438 RP (55% discount) Freljord Sylas 675 RP (50% off) Taliyah pool party 975 RP (27% off) Dark Frost Vel’koz 975 RP (27% off) formidable zilean 260 RP (50% off) Star Guardian Zoe 675 RP (50% off)

Remember that tomorrow you will have the next one free champion rotation For now, these sales will last until next week. If you want to take advantage of the discounts, keep in mind that they will end next Monday April 3 at 7:00 p.m. (peninsular time)





