League of Legends skins and champions offers for the week of April 4

New week, new rotation. Once again, LoL updates its store with a lot of discounts. With 5 discounted champions and 15 skins offer, starting today you have a new batch of offers to take advantage of if you want to get the most out of your RPs and not waste your savings.
LoL champions and skins on offer
lowered champions
Below you have this week’s discounted champions. If we look only at pick ratethis week we have an undisputed champion: Lulu, although you have to admit that Varus isn’t too far away either. Still, stats aren’t everything, and if you’re looking for something different to play, this might be your chance.
- Elise (440 RP 50% off)
- fiddlesticks (234 RP, 60% off)
- winter (440 RP 50% off)
- lulu (528 RP, 40% off)
- Varus (352 RP, 60% off)
discounted skin
These are the 15 skins that are discounted this week. Have up to 60% discount in a wide variety of aspects. This week we have a bit of everything, although my favorites are Zoe the guardian of the stars and the hilarious Renekton toothpick.
Brand spiritual fire
540 RP (60% off)
Darius A Nightmare in the Lawless City
810 RP (40% off)
arcade hecarim
607 RP (55% discount)
Nightblade Irelia
208 RP (60% off)
malphite wick
607 RP (55% discount)
meowkai
540 RP (60% off)
renekton tooth puller
337 RP (55% discount)
woodcutter zion
208 RP (60% off)
Sivir cutie from cafeteria
944 RP (30% off)
Skarner Scourge of the Sands
438 RP (55% discount)
Freljord Sylas
675 RP (50% off)
Taliyah pool party
975 RP (27% off)
Dark Frost Vel’koz
975 RP (27% off)
formidable zilean
260 RP (50% off)
Star Guardian Zoe
675 RP (50% off)
Remember that tomorrow you will have the next one free champion rotation For now, these sales will last until next week. If you want to take advantage of the discounts, keep in mind that they will end next Monday April 3 at 7:00 p.m. (peninsular time)
