League of Legends skins and champions offers for the week of February 13

One more week, League of Legends is updated to let those players most concerned about their economy in gamethey can access skins and lowered heroes. Like every week, several skins and characters of the game are included in a renewal and part of their total price is discounted to be more attractive to the players. Let’s see the discounts that you can benefit from during the week of February 13, 2023.

LoL champions and skins on offer

lowered champions

It is already customary and many of you know it, but we have 5 champions discounted this week until next Monday, February 20, at 7:00 p.m.). This week, the discounted champions do not exceed 55% off, marking their minimum for Sett with barely 35%, leaving it at 633 Riot Points.

  • I ne (536 RP, 45% off)
  • Sett (633 RP, 35% off)
  • Aurelion Sol (484 RP, 45% off)
  • Jayce (396 RP 55% off)
  • Shen (434 RP, 45% off)

discounted skin

Urgot Horror Night

975 RP (27% off)

Ezreal of Arcadia

607 RP (25% discount)

astromaokai

810 RP (45% off)

astrorammus

742 RP (50% off)

Morgana Lady of Swords

300 RP (40% off)

Rakan Cosmic Dawn

607 RP (45% discount)

Nidalee Cosmic Huntress

810 RP (35% off)

Kassadin Cosmic Reaper

540 RP (55% off)

Braum City of Crime

1,012 RP (42% off)

Akshan Cyber ​​Pop

742 RP (55% discount)

Viego Pentakill Dissonance

877 RP (50% off)

Shen PsyOps

742 RP (40% discount)

Mermaid Cassiopeia

233 RP (60% off)

Akali True Damage

742 RP (60% off)

Shaco Joker

337 RP (30% discount)

Remember that, as always, the skins and discount heroes will “disappear” from the weekly renewal on next Monday at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). Likewise, the free characters of the game will change next Tuesday at the same time.

