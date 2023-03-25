League of Legends skins and champions offers for the week of February 13

February 15, 2023, 10:58 – Updated February 20, 2023, 18:07

One more week, League of Legends is updated to let those players most concerned about their economy in gamethey can access skins and lowered heroes. Like every week, several skins and characters of the game are included in a renewal and part of their total price is discounted to be more attractive to the players. Let’s see the discounts that you can benefit from during the week of February 13, 2023.

LoL champions and skins on offer

lowered champions

It is already customary and many of you know it, but we have 5 champions discounted this week until next Monday, February 20, at 7:00 p.m.). This week, the discounted champions do not exceed 55% off, marking their minimum for Sett with barely 35%, leaving it at 633 Riot Points.

I ne (536 RP, 45% off)

(536 RP, 45% off) Sett (633 RP, 35% off)

(633 RP, 35% off) Aurelion Sol (484 RP, 45% off)

(484 RP, 45% off) Jayce (396 RP 55% off)

(396 RP 55% off) Shen (434 RP, 45% off)

discounted skin

Urgot Horror Night 975 RP (27% off) Ezreal of Arcadia 607 RP (25% discount) astromaokai 810 RP (45% off) astrorammus 742 RP (50% off) Morgana Lady of Swords 300 RP (40% off) Rakan Cosmic Dawn 607 RP (45% discount) Nidalee Cosmic Huntress 810 RP (35% off) Kassadin Cosmic Reaper 540 RP (55% off) Braum City of Crime 1,012 RP (42% off) Akshan Cyber ​​Pop 742 RP (55% discount) Viego Pentakill Dissonance 877 RP (50% off) Shen PsyOps 742 RP (40% discount) Mermaid Cassiopeia 233 RP (60% off) Akali True Damage 742 RP (60% off) Shaco Joker 337 RP (30% discount)

Remember that, as always, the skins and discount heroes will “disappear” from the weekly renewal on next Monday at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). Likewise, the free characters of the game will change next Tuesday at the same time.