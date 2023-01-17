League of Legends skins and champions offers for the week of January 16

One more week arrives, and with it we are abandoned by the expired League of Legends store offers for give way to new discounts in a selection of characters and skins for these. As usual, you’re going to have 15 skins on sale along with 5 champions getting their price cut as well.

LoL champions and skins on sale this week

lowered champions

As usual, you have 5 champions with their reduced price for the next 7 days. In this case, we have a bit of everything, being the most coveted of all Viktor, with a decent pickrate, in addition to having obtained extra fame for his appearance in Arcane.

Aphelios (438 RP, 55% off)

(438 RP, 55% off) Hecarim (395 RP, 55% off)

(395 RP, 55% off) Kassadin (395 RP, 50% off)

(395 RP, 50% off) Quinn (352 RP, 60% off)

(352 RP, 60% off) Victor (352 RP, 60% off)

discounted skins

On the other hand also you have 15 aspects to be able to get hold of them. With cheaper skins starting at 337 RP, you’ll be spoiled for choice so you can spend your RPs on new looks for your favorite champions. There is something here for everyone!









akali nurse 390 RP (60% off) akshan crystal rose 944 RP (30% off) gallant ezreal 337 RP (55% discount) graves lawless city 390 (60% discount)







warrior queen janna 675 RP (50% off) Jhin scrolls of Shan Hai 877 RP (35% off) PROJECT: Leona 540 RP (60% off) Master Yi blood moon 675 RP (50% off)







Morgana nemesis of the stars 975 RP (27% off) armored titan nasus 975 RP (27% off) Nilah guardian of the stars 975 RP (27% off) frozen terror nocturne 682 (30% discount)





Night Hunter Rengar 390 RP (60% off) singed black plague 300 RP (60% off) Zed PsyOps 675 RP (50% off)

Please note that, as always, these discounts are only available on a temporary basis. These will only be valid until next Monday, day january 23, at 7:00 p.m. (peninsular time). Do not let these succulent discounts pass you by and, if none catch your attention, you can come back within 6 days.