League of Legends skins and champions offers for the week of January 16

One more week arrives, and with it we are abandoned by the expired League of Legends store offers for give way to new discounts in a selection of characters and skins for these. As usual, you’re going to have 15 skins on sale along with 5 champions getting their price cut as well.
LoL champions and skins on sale this week
lowered champions
As usual, you have 5 champions with their reduced price for the next 7 days. In this case, we have a bit of everything, being the most coveted of all Viktor, with a decent pickrate, in addition to having obtained extra fame for his appearance in Arcane.
- Aphelios (438 RP, 55% off)
- Hecarim (395 RP, 55% off)
- Kassadin (395 RP, 50% off)
- Quinn (352 RP, 60% off)
- Victor (352 RP, 60% off)
discounted skins
On the other hand also you have 15 aspects to be able to get hold of them. With cheaper skins starting at 337 RP, you’ll be spoiled for choice so you can spend your RPs on new looks for your favorite champions. There is something here for everyone!
akali nurse
390 RP (60% off)
akshan crystal rose
944 RP (30% off)
gallant ezreal
337 RP (55% discount)
graves lawless city
390 (60% discount)
warrior queen janna
675 RP (50% off)
Jhin scrolls of Shan Hai
877 RP (35% off)
PROJECT: Leona
540 RP (60% off)
Master Yi blood moon
675 RP (50% off)
Morgana nemesis of the stars
975 RP (27% off)
armored titan nasus
975 RP (27% off)
Nilah guardian of the stars
975 RP (27% off)
frozen terror nocturne
682 (30% discount)
Night Hunter Rengar
390 RP (60% off)
singed black plague
300 RP (60% off)
Zed PsyOps
675 RP (50% off)
Please note that, as always, these discounts are only available on a temporary basis. These will only be valid until next Monday, day january 23, at 7:00 p.m. (peninsular time). Do not let these succulent discounts pass you by and, if none catch your attention, you can come back within 6 days.