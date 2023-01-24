League of Legends skins and champions offers for the week of January 23

One more week, League of Legends turns its store around again to bring us great discounts with which to obtain cheaper characters or skins. The sales of the Riot store they bring 15 skins and 5 champions at a lower price than usual, and today we are going to talk about what the rotation is today.

LoL champions and skins on sale this week

lowered champions

As usual, here are the 5 champions that can be yours today for a discounted price. In terms of popularity, the undisputed champion here is jhin, which enjoys a 60% discount along with Bel’Veth. In general, we have good prices for champions with a lot of potential this week.

  • Bel’Veth (682 RP, 30% off)
  • jhin (352 RP, 60% off)
  • natuilus (352 RP, 60% off)
  • Syndra (396 RP 55% off)
  • Wukong (396 RP 55% off)

League of Legends free champions in the week of January 24

discounted skins

Again you have 15 skins for discounted champions. Between 27% and 60% discount, you will see both slightly older skins and newer ones available to purchase for a reduced price. Of course, do not wait too long, they will only be available for this price for a few more days!

Image Of League Of Legends Riot Games 49
 League Of Legends Riot Games 48 Image
 Image Of League Of Legends Riot Games 47
 League Of Legends Riot Games 46 Image

Anivia bird of prey

286 RP (45% off)

super galactic fizz

607 RP (55% discount)

Hecarim alone in danger

810 RP (40% off)

Kai’Sa angel of bullets

675 (50% discount)
League Of Legends Riot Games 44 Image
 League Of Legends Riot Games 45 Image
 League Of Legends Riot Games Image 43
 League Of Legends Riot Games 42 Image

Zap’Maw

975 RP (27% off)

Assault Paladin Lucian

975 RP (27% off)

Nami fate cosmic

742 RP (45% discount)

dragonslayer pantheon

675 RP (50% off)
League Of Legends Riot Games 41 Image
 League Of Legends Riot Games 40 Image
 League Of Legends Riot Games Image 39
 League Of Legends Riot Games Image 38

Pyke PsyOps

675 RP (50% off)

Rell guardian of the stars

975 RP (27% off)

Senna lunar eclipse

944 RP (30% off)

Shaco Nightmare in the Lawless City

810 (40% discount)
League Of Legends Riot Games 37 Image
 League Of Legends Riot Games 36 Image
 League Of Legends Riot Games 35 Image

veigar goblin

260 RP (50% off)

viktor creator

540 RP (60% off)

zilean blood moon

536 RP (45% off)

Remember that you only have one week to take advantage of all these discounts. The next Monday, January 30 at 7:00 p.m. (peninsular time) the rotation will change to bring us other offers. Feel free to take advantage of the ones you have if they catch your eye, and if not, you can wait a few more days to see if the next ones are to your liking.

