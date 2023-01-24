League of Legends skins and champions offers for the week of January 23

One more week, League of Legends turns its store around again to bring us great discounts with which to obtain cheaper characters or skins. The sales of the Riot store they bring 15 skins and 5 champions at a lower price than usual, and today we are going to talk about what the rotation is today.
LoL champions and skins on sale this week
lowered champions
As usual, here are the 5 champions that can be yours today for a discounted price. In terms of popularity, the undisputed champion here is jhin, which enjoys a 60% discount along with Bel’Veth. In general, we have good prices for champions with a lot of potential this week.
- Bel’Veth (682 RP, 30% off)
- jhin (352 RP, 60% off)
- natuilus (352 RP, 60% off)
- Syndra (396 RP 55% off)
- Wukong (396 RP 55% off)
discounted skins
Again you have 15 skins for discounted champions. Between 27% and 60% discount, you will see both slightly older skins and newer ones available to purchase for a reduced price. Of course, do not wait too long, they will only be available for this price for a few more days!
Anivia bird of prey
286 RP (45% off)
super galactic fizz
607 RP (55% discount)
Hecarim alone in danger
810 RP (40% off)
Kai’Sa angel of bullets
675 (50% discount)
Zap’Maw
975 RP (27% off)
Assault Paladin Lucian
975 RP (27% off)
Nami fate cosmic
742 RP (45% discount)
dragonslayer pantheon
675 RP (50% off)
Pyke PsyOps
675 RP (50% off)
Rell guardian of the stars
975 RP (27% off)
Senna lunar eclipse
944 RP (30% off)
Shaco Nightmare in the Lawless City
810 (40% discount)
veigar goblin
260 RP (50% off)
viktor creator
540 RP (60% off)
zilean blood moon
536 RP (45% off)
Remember that you only have one week to take advantage of all these discounts. The next Monday, January 30 at 7:00 p.m. (peninsular time) the rotation will change to bring us other offers. Feel free to take advantage of the ones you have if they catch your eye, and if not, you can wait a few more days to see if the next ones are to your liking.