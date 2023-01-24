League of Legends skins and champions offers for the week of January 23

One more week, League of Legends turns its store around again to bring us great discounts with which to obtain cheaper characters or skins. The sales of the Riot store they bring 15 skins and 5 champions at a lower price than usual, and today we are going to talk about what the rotation is today.

LoL champions and skins on sale this week

lowered champions

As usual, here are the 5 champions that can be yours today for a discounted price. In terms of popularity, the undisputed champion here is jhin, which enjoys a 60% discount along with Bel’Veth. In general, we have good prices for champions with a lot of potential this week.

Bel’Veth (682 RP, 30% off)

(682 RP, 30% off) jhin (352 RP, 60% off)

(352 RP, 60% off) natuilus (352 RP, 60% off)

(352 RP, 60% off) Syndra (396 RP 55% off)

(396 RP 55% off) Wukong (396 RP 55% off)

discounted skins

Again you have 15 skins for discounted champions. Between 27% and 60% discount, you will see both slightly older skins and newer ones available to purchase for a reduced price. Of course, do not wait too long, they will only be available for this price for a few more days!









Anivia bird of prey 286 RP (45% off) super galactic fizz 607 RP (55% discount) Hecarim alone in danger 810 RP (40% off) Kai’Sa angel of bullets 675 (50% discount)







Zap’Maw 975 RP (27% off) Assault Paladin Lucian 975 RP (27% off) Nami fate cosmic 742 RP (45% discount) dragonslayer pantheon 675 RP (50% off)







Pyke PsyOps 675 RP (50% off) Rell guardian of the stars 975 RP (27% off) Senna lunar eclipse 944 RP (30% off) Shaco Nightmare in the Lawless City 810 (40% discount)





veigar goblin 260 RP (50% off) viktor creator 540 RP (60% off) zilean blood moon 536 RP (45% off)

Remember that you only have one week to take advantage of all these discounts. The next Monday, January 30 at 7:00 p.m. (peninsular time) the rotation will change to bring us other offers. Feel free to take advantage of the ones you have if they catch your eye, and if not, you can wait a few more days to see if the next ones are to your liking.