League of Legends skins and champions on sale (week of January 30 to February 5)

Riot Games has already launched the new champions and aspects on offer within League of Legends.

As is customary every week, Riot Games gives us great offers in the store of League of Legends, its MOBA and game par excellence. In these offers we can find great discounts within the champions and skins section, although we can only use RP to buy them.

Below we review the offers for the week of January 30 to February 5:

Champions on Sale in League of Legends (January 30 to February 5)

All the champions that appear in the offers this week have already had a good time on the Summoner’s Rift, and this time we find three marksmen, a top laner and a support. Discounts range from 50 to 60%.

• draven >>> (440RP – 50% off)

• serious >>> (395RP – 55% off)

• Miss Fortune >>> (355RP – 55% off)

• pyke >>> (438RP – 55% off)

• Urgot >>> (316RP – 60% off)

League of Legends Sale Skins (January 30-February 5)

Within the skins, there are for all tastes and the discounts range from skins at ridiculous prices such as 208RP, like other more recent ones that also have discounts of 27%, as is the case with King Viego or Lulu Tamer of Monsters, Released just a few weeks ago.

MYTHIC SKINS

• Rebel Illaoi >>> (607RP – 55% off)

• Kalista Marauder >>> (742RP – 45% off)

• Monster Tamer Lulu >>> (975RP- 27% discount)

• Morgana Bringer of Dawn >>> (877RP – 35% off)

• Rengar Kitten Meow >>> (607RP – 55% off)

• old king >>> (975RP- 27% discount)

• Udyr Oracle Dragon >>> (810RP -450% off)

• Yone Spirit Blossom >>> (675RP- 50% off)

• Summer Ziggs >>> (877RP – 35% off)

BASICS

• Prehistoric Cho’Gath >>> (300RP – 60% off)

• lioness valkyrie >>> (208RP – 60% off)

• Lux Command >>> (286RP – 45% off)

• Miss Fortune Cowgirl >>> (337RP – 55% off)

• Heavenly Soraka >>> (731RP – 25% discount)

• Yorick Pentakill >>> (585RP – 40% off)