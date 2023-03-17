League of Legends Super League Playoffs 2023: Heretics Reach Spring Split Final

So that you don’t miss any details of the League of Legends Super League spring split playoffs, we bring you everything you need to know, such as the teams, results, and competition schedule.

It shows, it feels, the Superliga playoffs of League of Legends they are present. Although it may seem unbelievable, the end of the spring split of the Spanish competition is already coming to an end.

What started with a completely chaotic league has ended up giving us unexpected results with roster changes and underrated teams reaching the top of the competition.

The article continues after the announcement.

As a LoLero saying goes “If you don’t like the Super League, you don’t like the League of Legends” and it is that anything can happen in the highest Spanish competition of the game. Even more so if the prized trophy of the competition is at stake.

BorjaB for LVP Will Heretics become champion again?

Super League Playoffs – Spring Split 2023: Everything you need to know

If you have been offline over the past few months, you should know that Rebels Gaming finished first in the regular phase after a heart attack defeat by Los Heretics on the last day of competition at the hands of Riders.

For the second year in a row, Giants stayed out of the playoffs with KOI, Jokers and UCAM Tokiers.

The article continues after the announcement.

Thus, Fnatic TQ, Barça Esports, Movistar Riders, Bisons, Rebels and The Heretics They will face each other to see who will emerge as the winner on April 1 in Zaragoza in best-of-five matches.

Round 1 – Super League Spring Playoffs

Day 1 – March 14: FNTQ vs Bisons

Since the changes to the Fnatic TQ roster where Oscarinin and Advienne were promoted to the LEC first team while sven and rhuckz They joined the Super League team, the team was flying.

Bisons tried by all means to repeat the 2022 spring playoffs, but nothing came of what he proposed, not even with their LoL Champagne.

The article continues after the announcement.

His rivals seemed to they could read perfectly and every play they tried ended up crumbling with a combo from the rival. It doesn’t matter if the game began by winning the team from Bilbao that those from Madrid found a way to overcome it.

Even though the second and third maps they were the most evenly matchedthe bisons could not with the strength of the rival ending the series 3-0 for the cheeses.

2nd day – March 15: Barça vs Riders

Movistar Riders arrived as one of the great favorites after having conquered the top 3 in the regular phase and taking first place from Los Heretics. However, Barça was not going to make it so easy.

The article continues after the announcement.

Despite the fact that the first game was fairly even, Riders made a false step that the Catalan team took advantage of to prevail over the riders. After that, he only had to take out the Nashor buffo to put the score in his favor.

Subscribe to our Newsletter to get the latest updates on esports, gaming and more.

the second game I was completely in favor of Barça. The team was flying, but Movistar Riders took out their trap card and little by little took advantage of any positioning error from their rivals. Pick and shovel were able to trace the game putting the tie on the scoreboard.

From this victory, the riders woke up and they got the third game forcing everything to play for one last map.

The article continues after the announcement.

The meeting was full of action from the first moments. Barça hunted their rival whenever they could and it seemed that we would go to a fifth game. However, once again, the riders began to take advantage of their rival’s bad decisions that ended up giving them the victory and advancing to the phase.

Round 2 – Super League Spring Playoffs

Day 3 – March 16: The Heretics vs. Rebels Gaming

For many The Heretics vs. Rebels Gaming was an anticipated final. The best two teams in the league were facing each other at the start of the second round, which meant we would have a show. And my goodness how it started.

Despite the fact that in the first game the heretics had an impacable early game, the rebels were not going to leave it so easy. Starting in the middle of the game, his picks began to have a lot of strength making it impossible for the Heretics composition to attack enemy carries. With such great strength, the Rebels made it 1-0 in the series.

In the second game it seemed that the rebels would close it in their favor again. However, the gym bros resisted and Flakked with Draaaaven turned the balance for them.

From there, the heretics came out in the third game rolling like a truck severely punishing the mid lane. Although there were several moments where it seemed that the rebels could overcome the current champions sentenced the game.

In the fourth game it was a real spectacle by Heretics. Although the MVP ended up taking Flakked, the five players of the set played impeccably. Not only did they attack the strongest parts of their rivals, but they also drowned them every chance they got. After leaving several fights in their favor against a very tough RebelsHeretics became the first finalist of the League of Legends Super League Spring Split playoffs.

Likewise, those from Gevous are the first Spanish team to qualify for the EMEA Masters.

Day 4 – March 21: Fnatic TQ vs Movistar Riders

Round 3 – Super League Spring Playoffs

5th day – March 23: Rebels vs –

Round 4 – Super League Spring Playoffs

6th day of playoffs – April 1 – Zaragoza: Los Heretics vs –

Team Rosters