League of Legends: the best champions of patch 13.4

League of Legends resumes its normal rhythm. In this opportunity, Riot Games It will present new changes with the intention of improving the experience of all its players and this is due to several difficulties that have been identified in recent days. These are the best champions that have a better recommendation to be able to play in the Patch 13.4.

What have been the modifications that the best champions will have in patch 13.4 of League of Legends?

This is a version in which some champions will have changes related to their power. The levels of abilities and the scope of the same will also present some relevant modifications in a version that promises to be successful.

The best in the Top

Despite the changes made by the creators, The Top lane is one of the lanes with the fewest variations in this new version of the video game. But, without a doubt, there is a champion who makes a difference in this field.

To start recommending the most suitable champions for this scenario, we can mention Gangplank, who has improvements in his healing in conjunction with the incorporation of Doran’s Shield. By your side, Riven She is a champion who has a pink sword and who is shaping up to be one of the most chosen.

Players should know that this tool had some improvements with the purpose of obtaining benefits during their confrontations.. Therefore, it is important to know what skills you have in order to achieve the best results. Finally, Jax it will continue to maintain a high level of its power. For this reason, he is one of the most suitable to assume this role. He is a champion who adapts to all conditions and more at the levels of qualifying matches.

The ideal champions to take on the Jungle

In this role, the company made quite noticeable modifications. The experience is very different and, therefore, you have to be very careful. In this patch, the main recommendation is to carry out an adequate cleaning of the camps with a correct optimization of the ganks.

The first on the list is ekko. His abilities in mobility and damage make the difference against his rivals. To take advantage of his powersis an ideal champion to carry out ambushesin a scenario in which the player probably gets ahead in the game taking advantage of his movements.

Evelynn, For its part, it maintains an ideal cleaning power. Besides, His abilities with invisibility are of great help in combat. The ideal, in this sense, is the prioritization of the camps with the intention of being able to unlock these movements that allow the game to take the lead.

The last champion on the list is Saw, who will surely shine in this new edition of the League of Legends. In very early stages, This character will be able to generate skills on his damage, an aspect of vital importance for the ambushes that are carried out in the role of Jungle.

The most powerful in the Midlaners

The middle lane will have great importance and In this new version of the game, new changes to the usual ones will be noticed due to the presence of new leaders.

Annie It is the most striking and it can be said that it is the most recommended in this patch. It is solid in damage and very useful to face each game. The important thing is to correctly assist in the lateral sector to maintain the advantage against the opponents.

For his part, Aurelion Sol He is considered one of the best LoL champions. It is important to put your game into practice so that you can use your skills to the best of your ability. He is an important character for combats that are related to objectives.

To close this lane it is important to mention Tristana, who is also considered as one of the best options for this role. In this version it will maintain its scaling power and will be key from the early stages.

The key champions to assume the role of Marksmen

Patch 13.4 will not have significant changes to this role. For this reason, the differences are not noticeable with respect to previous editions, in which Xayah always gave something to talk about. The feather shooter is a constantly chosen character by players. In this case, it is recommended to do some serious work on their Blades in order to unlock the potential that allows them to be at the forefront of the game.

draven and Miss Fortune they are also pretty strong champions for this role. Both have the ability to immobilize their rivals and in this version of the game they benefited from the Infinity Edge, that will make the difference against the opponents.

The standouts for the support role

Finally we come to the support role, a key and vital space for each confrontation. Annieagain appears as a featured champion due to her ability to make a difference in the mid lane. His damage, shield, and utility allow him to be a highly aggressive character in every fight.

The other two featured champions are Enlist and Three H due to the improvements made by the creators in this Patch. Enlist is a very strong character in two-on-two fights, while Three H He has the ability to make incredible plays through his hook and a flashlight that allow him to have an advantage in every game.