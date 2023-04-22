League of Legends: the Latin American League makes a controversial decision to give Leviathan the spot for The Kings | Promotion/Relegation | DEPOR-PLAY

Normally, the Latin American League of League of Legends has a fairly strict competitive calendar; however, when abnormal situations such as The Kings occur, measures must be taken to prevent the competition from being affected.

Through a statement, the LLA announced that The Kings complied with its commitments to the league, since it would maintain debts to certain members of the organization.

“As of April 20, 2023, The Kings team and its administration will be officially banned from the League indefinitely and will be blocked from participating in any official Riot Games events.”details the statement.

Leviathan is now part of the ALL

The LLA quota will not be empty during the 2023 season, since it was reported that Leviatán will be the club that will replace him. But this is not the only drastic decision that has been taken.

They also announced that the 2023 Promotion/Relegation event will be suspended and $50,000 will be paid to the champion team of the tournament between the North and South Regional.

“We will be canceling this year’s Promo/Relegation event to give more stability to the scene after The Kings’ departure. To compensate those affected who would participate in this competition, we will deliver USD 50,000 to the champion of the clash between the North and South Regional, which is added to the current contributions that the LVP will deliver to the Regional Leagues for this year. Also, we announce that the Q/A event will return to normal by 2024″, adds the statement.

Listen Dale Play on Spotify. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.