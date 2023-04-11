League Of Legends Version 13.7 Arrives With Various Changes To Champions | #Games #Esports | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

Update introduces adjustments ahead of the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational

LATAM, April 11, 2022. The 13.7 version of the new League of Legends update is targeting several popular champions in pro matches like Vi, Sejuani, and everyone’s favorite monk, Lee Sin. Balance work is starting to get the meta in good shape for the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational, this means reducing the power of some champions. It is possible that other improvements aimed at professionals will also be implemented in the next versions.

But it’s not all about the MSI! There are other changes in this patch as well, like making Rammus a bit less tough, Kha’Zix bug fixes, and a new set of April Fools skins.

CHANGES IN THE CHAMPIONS



ENLIST

Base Armor and Health increased.

Alistar is a large, stocky support who likes to ram his enemies into the air. As other skinnier champions have come to fill similar roles, the idea is to make Alistar better at doing what he loves best: milking his enemies for gold. These changes to his base health and armor should give him even more strength and the ability to fight harder in the early game.

ANNIE

E cooldown increased and shield amount decreased.

Annie has been burning down her enemies in the bot lane with her revamped Molten Shield. Maxing the shield as a Support makes sense because of her defensive capabilities, but it also gives Annie a fair amount of reflex damage and an all-too-easy way to quickly get a stun on her. I still like the idea of ​​Annie helping out her allies, but her goal is to make the choice between support and carry a little tighter.

AZIR

Increase in your base Armor and growth in Attack Speed. Increased his passive duration and cast range. Q mana cost increased and backstab range decreased. Increased the damage of his W and the mana cost now decreases with range. New recommended skill order.

SERIOUS

Passive critical strike bonus increased. R cooldown decreased at early ranks.

KALISTA

Increased growth of his attack damage. Reduced the duration of the ceremony of her passive and she is now forced to channel.

KATARINA

The AP ratio of his passive has been increased. R base attack damage ratio decreased and attack speed scaling increased.

KHA’ZIX

Q isolation range requirement decreased. W slow decreased as well as slow against isolated targets. Increased R buff duration.

READ WITHOUT

Base Attack Damage and Base Armor decreased.

Olaf

Passive attack speed reduced at early ranks. Q base damage decreased.

RAMMUS

W armor scaling reduced.

SEJUANI

Passive’s damage cap against monsters has been lowered. Q cooldown increased. R cooldown increased.



THRESH

Reduced cooldown reset granted by Q on hit.

VEIGAR

Q’s AP ratio now scales with its level. W’s AP ratio now scales with its level. E’s VFX adjusted. R’s AP ratio now scales with its level.

SAW

Q base damage decreased and Attack Damage ratio increased. E base damage decreased, attack damage ratio increased, and ability power ratio increased.

WUKONG

Reduced basic attack damage. Adjusted the cooldown of his W. Reduced the bonus attack speed of his E.

YASUO

Increased shield from the late stage passive.

ZERI

Reduction in his Life growth. Passive shield absorption decreased. Reduced attack damage scaling of his R.

