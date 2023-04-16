League of Legends: what did “Oddie” say after lifting the Apertura cup of the Latin American League? | eSports | Movistar R7 | DEPOR-PLAY

The Latin American League of League of Legends It already has its first champion of the year: Movistar R7. The rainbow team reached this Grand Final as the ‘underdog’, since Six Karma, the surprise team from the first split of the year, managed to get into the final after beating R7 3-2 in the semifinal. R7, on the other hand, had to beat Estral Esports, the team with the best results during the regular stage of the Apertura to play a final again.

Interestingly, we didn’t see a short series of three games, as usual, but instead extended to the fifth and final game of the series. Enter the following report to read the summary and relive the LLA Grand Final.

After this long day, the players did not have time for individual interviews, but they did provide a few words for all their followers. “Oddie”, one of the oldest Peruvian players in the league, took the microphone and left the following statements.

Oddie spoke about his role in the final

Oddie spoke about his role in the final. Photo: Riot Games

“I’m happy for the win, obviously, but it’s not like I feel like I did much. A piece of advice for those who want to learn jungle is not to be left alone with the information from Solo Q. Look for people who are better than you…”.

He explained that his performance in this final does not stand out, but that his teammates took care of most of the final series to be able to lift the cup. Let’s remember that two years ago, the player announced his retirement and returned to Peru to continue his studies.

However, he was called once again to join the ranks of R7 and be one of the project leaders. Now, they will take a few days off to then start their training for the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational.

