League of Legends will have a 2023 Season Start event that will combine all the leagues in the world

Find out how this new event works to open the competitive season of League of Legends.

After the break after Worlds 2022the competitive of League of Legends returns to action for Season 13, which begins next Tuesday January 10 with a new event organized by Riot Games. Its about Start of Season 2023 and will feature players from the world’s top leagues (LCS, LEC, LCK, LPL, LJL, CBLOL, LLA, PCS and VCS), who will be the center of attention for two days.

The event will last a few hours in each region, and when one league wraps up its event, the next one will take its place on the stream and jump right into the action.

How does the 2023 Season Starter work?

All professional teams from each of the nine leagues will send their players to compete in the Season Kick-Off event. It is up to each region to determine how they will line up their teams, in best-of-three matches on Summoner’s Rift (LPL will have a special format).

Regarding the rules, the following were confirmed:

• No Champion Bans: All champions can be played.

• No Champion Replays: Once you’ve played a champion, it can’t be used again (NOTE: In LPL it will vary a bit because you’ll be playing more games).

• Each of the professional teams representing the winning team will be able to create an emote with our designers to add it to League of Legends.

League of Legends 2023 Season Kick Off Event Schedule

Tuesday, January 10, 2023:

• LCK: 03:00 – 07:00 (MX) / 04:00 – 08:00 (CO/PE) / 06:00 – 10:00 (CL/AR)

• VCS: 07:00 – 10:00 (MX) / 08:00 – 11:00 (CO/PE) / 10:00 – 13:00 (CL/AR)

• CBLOL: 10:00 – 13:00 (MX) / 11:00 – 14:00 (CO/PE) / 13:00 – 16:00 (CL/AR)

• LCS: 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (MX) / 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (CO/PE) / 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (CL/AR)

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

• LJL: 01:00 – 04:00 (MX) / 02:00 – 05:00 (CO/PE) / 04:00 – 07:00 (CL/AR)

• LPL: 04:00 – 07:00 (MX) / 05:00 – 08:00 (CO/PE) / 07:00 – 10:00 (CL/AR)

• PCS: 07:00 – 10:00 (MX) / 08:00 – 11:00 (CO/PE) / 10:00 – 13:00 (CL/AR)

• LEC: 10:00 – 13:00 (MX) / 11:00 – 14:00 (CO/PE) / 13:00 – 16:00 (CL/AR)

• LLA: 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (MX) / 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (CO/PE) / 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (CL/AR)

How to watch the League of Legends 2023 Season Kickoff event

The event can be followed on the official LOLEsports channels on Twitch and YouTube.