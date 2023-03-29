League of Legends will not be available in the early morning of March 1

While there is no patch scheduled for League of Legends (LoL) this week or Teamfight Tactics (TFT), Riot Games intends to disable servers for a few hours. As confirmed by the official LoL and Riot Games accounts, all servers will remain out of use from 3:00 a.m. (CET) on March 1 to 1:00 p.m. (CET) on the same day.

At the moment it is not known what they plan to work on. From Riot Games they have not wanted to offer information to the elderly and in a tweet have highlighted that They cannot confirm all the areas in which this maintenance will impact within their video games. However, this implies that many players will not be able to play their respective games at the scheduled time.

«We are currently unable to confirm all areas that maintenance will impact. However, we hope it helps so that you can continue to enjoy your League of Legends gaming experience once it’s complete.“, they confirmed from Riot Games in a comment.

📢[LoL/TFT] There is going to be an extended maintenance that will affect all players on the EUW server. LoL and TFT will be unavailable on 03/01/2023 from 03:00 to 13:00 (UK time) while we work on improving the experience. Thanks for your understanding! — RiotSupportES (@RiotSupportES) February 26, 2023

Riot will disable League of Legends servers

Weeks ago, Riot Games suffered a cyberattack which directly attacked the source code of League of Legends and TFT. This forced the developer to delay updates for both games. They were even forced to issue a statement after learning that the hacker in question wanted to sell the source code of the games for $700,000.

Surely Riot Games continue working on improving the security of their respective titles. To this is added that they will also try to improve the experience for all users. This implies that improvements may come to a client that, for a long time, has been completely abandoned. We’ll have to wait and see what’s new for players and how they plan to improve their experience on both titles.

